12/10/2018 17:00:00

PHOTO RELEASE--Thirteen Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored for STEM Achievements at National Conference

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirteen employees from Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Ingalls and Newport News shipbuilding divisions were recognized for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during the 23nd annual Women of Color STEM Conference.

Three employees received Technology All-Star awards, which recognize accomplished women of color from mid-level to advanced stages of their careers who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities. They are:

  • Sharon Callahan, manufacturing engineer, Newport News

  • Cathrine Huckleby, financial analyst, Ingalls

  • Tania Johnson, technical electrical engineering manager, Ingalls

Ten employees received Technology Rising Star awards, which recognize women who are helping to shape future technology. They are:

  • Monee Bronson, material planning coordinator, Ingalls

  • Kenya Cowan, administration generalist, Ingalls

  • Natasha Diaz, foreman, Newport News

  • Arlene Easley, project manager, Ingalls

  • Tenille Farmer, contract administrator, Ingalls

  • Anicia Freeman, IT systems engineer, Newport News

  • Elzater Moffett, engineer, Ingalls

  • Anecia Moore, subcontracts manager, Ingalls

  • Marilyn Williams, accountant, Ingalls

  • Michele Williams, planner and scheduler, Ingalls       

Photos of the award-winning women are available here: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/women-of-color-2018-awards.

HII was among the corporate sponsors that supported this year’s event, which was held this week in Detroit.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com

(757) 380-3581

