Report: Developing Opportunities within Packaging Corporation of America, Jones Energy, Pitney Bowes, Mercury General, Invacare, and Incyte — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY), Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

PKG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PKG

JONE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JONE

PBI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PBI

MCY DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MCY

IVC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IVC

INCY DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=INCY

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY), Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 10th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA (PKG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Packaging Corporation of America's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Packaging Corporation of America reported revenue of $1,767.50MM vs $1,584.00MM (up 11.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.98 vs $1.52 (up 30.26%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Packaging Corporation of America reported revenue of $6,444.90MM vs $5,779.00MM (up 11.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.09 vs $4.76 (up 48.95%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.88 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PKG

-----------------------------------------

JONES ENERGY, INC. (JONE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jones Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Jones Energy reported revenue of $65.26MM vs $48.63MM (up 34.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$9.40 vs -$25.60. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Jones Energy reported revenue of $188.57MM vs $127.85MM (up 47.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$30.20 vs -$20.80. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$2.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$16.44 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Jones Energy, Inc. (JONE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JONE

-----------------------------------------

PITNEY BOWES INC. (PBI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pitney Bowes' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Pitney Bowes reported revenue of $861.44MM vs $730.41MM (up 17.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.26 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Pitney Bowes reported revenue of $3,549.95MM vs $3,406.58MM (up 4.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $0.49 (up 185.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.27 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

To read the full Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PBI

-----------------------------------------

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION (MCY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mercury General's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mercury General reported revenue of $885.39MM vs $852.85MM (up 3.82%) and basic earnings per share $1.09 vs $0.93 (up 17.20%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mercury General reported revenue of $3,415.96MM vs $3,227.68MM (up 5.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.62 vs $1.32 (up 98.48%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.08 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

To read the full Mercury General Corporation (MCY) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MCY

-----------------------------------------

INVACARE CORPORATION (IVC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Invacare's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Invacare reported revenue of $246.15MM vs $233.52MM (up 5.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs -$0.72. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Invacare reported revenue of $966.50MM vs $1,047.47MM (down 7.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.34 vs -$1.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.50 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full Invacare Corporation (IVC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IVC

-----------------------------------------

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Incyte's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Incyte reported revenue of $521.52MM vs $326.44MM (up 59.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.25 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Incyte reported revenue of $1,536.22MM vs $1,105.72MM (up 38.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.53 vs $0.55. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.94 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Incyte Corporation (INCY) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=INCY

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

