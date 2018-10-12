Sales and Distribution Team at American Named Airline Representatives of the Year by Airlines Reporting Corporation

Related content American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Third-Quar.. American Airlines Celebrates Team Members’ Commitment t.. New Research Coverage Highlights CyberArk Software, Mer..

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sales and Distribution team at American Airlines was selected as the 2018 Airline Representatives of the Year by Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), an industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence. The annual award was presented at ARC’s TravelConnect customer conference in recognition of the team’s efforts and approach to New Distribution Capability (NDC).

“We are so honored to receive this recognition, as it is a direct reflection of the hard work of our Sales and Distribution team,” said Alison Taylor, senior vice president of Global Sales and Distribution for American. “We’re committed to leading in this area as we look for ways to deliver enhanced value for our travelers and become the easiest airline to do business with.”

For more than a year, American has partnered with travel agencies to create a mutually beneficial NDC incentive program. To encourage NDC adoption, American took a fresh approach that compensates travel agencies for each flight segment booked using an approved NDC connection. Travel agents have access to the best published fares, schedules and seat availability for American marketed flights. Travel agents can enjoy end-to-end shopping, including several ancillary products and services and corporate and sub-corporate bundling.

“American Airlines has taken an innovative approach to the way it does business with the travel agency community through its NDC incentive program,” said Chuck Fischer, ARC’s managing director of Payment Strategy and Industry Relations. “In an air travel distribution environment teeming with change, American Airlines has created a true win-win solution to move the industry forward, together.”

Last month, American was named 2018 Best North American Airline by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

Corporate Communications

817-967-1577

mediarelations@aa.com