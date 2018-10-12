12/10/2018 17:20:00

Sales and Distribution Team at American Named Airline Representatives of the Year by Airlines Reporting Corporation

Related content
11 Oct - 
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Third-Quar..
27 Sep - 
American Airlines Celebrates Team Members’ Commitment t..
27 Sep - 
New Research Coverage Highlights CyberArk Software, Mer..

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sales and Distribution team at American Airlines was selected as the 2018 Airline Representatives of the Year by Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), an industry leader in air travel distribution and intelligence. The annual award was presented at ARC’s TravelConnect customer conference in recognition of the team’s efforts and approach to New Distribution Capability (NDC).

“We are so honored to receive this recognition, as it is a direct reflection of the hard work of our Sales and Distribution team,” said Alison Taylor, senior vice president of Global Sales and Distribution for American. “We’re committed to leading in this area as we look for ways to deliver enhanced value for our travelers and become the easiest airline to do business with.”

For more than a year, American has partnered with travel agencies to create a mutually beneficial NDC incentive program. To encourage NDC adoption, American took a fresh approach that compensates travel agencies for each flight segment booked using an approved NDC connection. Travel agents have access to the best published fares, schedules and seat availability for American marketed flights. Travel agents can enjoy end-to-end shopping, including several ancillary products and services and corporate and sub-corporate bundling.

“American Airlines has taken an innovative approach to the way it does business with the travel agency community through its NDC incentive program,” said Chuck Fischer, ARC’s managing director of Payment Strategy and Industry Relations. “In an air travel distribution environment teeming with change, American Airlines has created a true win-win solution to move the industry forward, together.”

Last month, American was named 2018 Best North American Airline by Business Traveller Asia-Pacific

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Corporate Communications

817-967-1577

mediarelations@aa.com 

AAGroup logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:20 AAL
Sales and Distribution Team at American Named Airline Representatives of the Year by Airlines Reporting Corporation
11 Oct AAL
American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
27 Sep AAL
American Airlines Celebrates Team Members’ Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion With the 10th Annual Earl G. Graves Award; Morgan State University Receives $10,000 Grant
27 Sep AAL
New Research Coverage Highlights CyberArk Software, Mercer International, American Airlines Group, Abbott Laboratories, Open Text, and The Kroger — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
24 Sep AAL
Take a Bite: American Airlines and Zoës Kitchen Add New Flavors to the Main Cabin Menu
21 Sep AAL
American Airlines to Donate $600,000 and 150,000 Pounds of Food to the Carolinas in the Wake of Hurricane Florence
06 Sep AAL
Watch This: American Airlines Turns On Free Live TV For Domestic Flights
29 Aug AAL
American Airlines to Webcast Presentation At Cowen Global Transportation Conference
21 Aug AAL
American Airlines Expands European Footprint and Modifies Asia Service
15 Aug AAL
American Airlines Celebrates Experience and Expertise, Honors Team Members With 45 Years of Service

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Related stock quotes

American Airlines Group .. 31.20 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:26
HPIL HOLDING Shareholder Update on Activities and Acquisitions
17:22
AIR FRANCE - KLM: Declaration of number of voting rights
17:20
Sales and Distribution Team at American Named Airline Representatives of the Year by Airlines Reporting Corporation
17:13
Transaction in Own Shares
17:09
Transaction in Own Shares
17:05
Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Its Third Quarter 2018 Results; and to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
17:00
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Brilacidin as a Novel Inhibitor of Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Supports its Potential to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases; Company Invited to Present at Upcoming Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Conference
17:00
PHOTO RELEASE--Thirteen Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored for STEM Achievements at National Conference
17:00
CoBank Quarterly Economic Outlook: Rising Output Compressing Agricultural Margins

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 17:45:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-12 18:45:02 - 2018-10-12 17:45:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY