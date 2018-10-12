12/10/2018 22:30:00

Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Related content
11 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
04 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
27 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody (“SS&B”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Altice USA (“Altice” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ATUS), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s June 22, 2017 initial public offering (“IPO”).

The investigation concerns whether Altice’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the IPO contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information. Altice’s share price had fallen more than 40% from its IPO price of $30, thereby injuring investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Altice’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO may contact Stull, Stull & Brody, by email to ATUS@ssbny.com, by telephone at 1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147, or by fax to 1-212-490-2022.  

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action. 

SS&B has litigated class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions.  SS&B has offices in New York and Beverly Hills.  SS&B’s website (www.ssbny.com) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.  This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

CONTACT:

Stull, Stull & Brody

1-212-687-7230, Ext. 147

Attn: Michael Klein

Email: ATUS@ssbny.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:30 ATUS
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)
11 Oct ATUS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
04 Oct ATUS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
27 Sep ATUS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
20 Sep ATUS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
13 Sep ATUS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Altice USA, Inc.
17 Aug EZPW
Report: Developing Opportunities within Adesto Technologies, BLACKLINE INC, Altice, Flexion Therapeutics, EZCORP, and CorVel — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
08 Aug ATUS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of Altice USA, Inc.
07 Aug ATUS
ALTICE USA, INC. (NYSE:ATUS) INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against in the New York Supreme Court, Nassau County
11 Jul ATUS
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects
5
GenOn Announces NRG REMA LLC’s Launch of its Solicitation of Votes for Prepackaged Reorganization Plan

Related stock quotes

Altice USA Inc Class A 17.88 1.9% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)
22:30
Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)
22:13
Wabtec Announces Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders
22:00
Richard Clark Joins Otelco as Chief Operating Officer
21:56
American Land Title Association Elects Cynthia Durham Blair NTP as President
21:44
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Bank of Rio Vista
21:42
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Corium International, Inc. (CORI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CORI Investors to the Firm
21:36
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Pilgrim Bancshares, Inc. (PLRM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages PLRM Investors to the Firm
21:36
Bottomline Technologies to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results On November 8, 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 22:56:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-12 23:56:35 - 2018-10-12 22:56:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY