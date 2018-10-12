12/10/2018 19:33:53

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PZZA and GOOG

Related content
03:10 - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
11 Oct - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE and PZZA: Levi & Korsinsky..
10 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LCI CBS PZZA LOGM QRTEA PVG TGTX HAS..

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Papa John’s International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Papa John’s executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PZZA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Class Period: April 24, 2018 to October 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Alphabet Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google’s purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the GOOG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:33 GOOG
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PZZA and GOOG
03:10 GOOG
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
31 Jul GOOG
Report: Developing Opportunities within Amicus Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, The Progressive, State Street, Alphabet, and VBI Vaccines — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
30 Jul GOOG
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Alphabet, NIKE, Community Health, MTS, First Financial Bankshares, and Polaris Industries — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
16 Apr SBUX
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe's Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Communications, and Alphabet — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
05 Mar MO
New Research Coverage Highlights NII, Alphabet, Altria Group, Apartment Investment and Management, tronc, and Aspen Technology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Related stock quotes

Alphabet Inc 1,109.38 2.8% Stock price increasing
Papa John's Internationa.. 52.69 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:37
Woz U and BlockGeeks Announce Partnership
20:23
Caribbean Launches "The Rhythm Never Stops" Marketing Campaign
20:00
Maha Energy AB: Announces Intention to Transfer Listing from Nasdaq Stockholm First North to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market
19:49
New Domestic Violence Report Finds More Than 525 Women Shot and Killed Every Year By Intimate Partners
19:33
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PZZA and GOOG
19:30
FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions
19:16
Covia Announces Timing of Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
18:57
Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo
18:47
Canbiola, Inc. to Attend the 35th Annual Oyster Festival October 13th and 14th

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 21:06:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-12 22:06:07 - 2018-10-12 21:06:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY