12/10/2018 18:06:05

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRVN and SFIX

Related content
15:05 - 
Trevena Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces ..
11 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Acti..
11 Oct - 
Trevena Announces Oliceridine FDA Advisory Committee Me..

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.        

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 to October 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that Trevena misled its shareholders to believe that its April 28, 2016 End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was far more successful than it actually was. The Company did so by issuing a press release entitled "Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine," on May 2, 2016, in which it announced that it had "reached general agreement" with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130) and was "very pleased" with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA. In fact, FDA minutes from its April 28, 2016 meeting with the Company show that the FDA did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies, the proposed primary endpoint, or "the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine." 

Get additional information about the TRVN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 to October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

Get additional information about the SFIX lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:06 TRVN
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRVN and SFIX
15:05 TRVN
Trevena Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. – TRVN
11 Oct TRVN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Oct TRVN
Trevena Announces Oliceridine FDA Advisory Committee Meeting Outcome
11 Oct TRVN
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TRVN
11 Oct TRVN
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Trevena, Inc.
11 Oct TRVN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Oct TRVN
Trevena Stock Trading Halted; FDA Advisory Committee to Review Oliceridine for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Acute Pain
10 Oct TRVN
Trevena Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Trevena, Inc. - TRVN
10 Oct TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Trevena, Inc.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
3
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects

Related stock quotes

Trevena Inc 0.7600 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:57
Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo
18:47
Canbiola, Inc. to Attend the 35th Annual Oyster Festival October 13th and 14th
18:47
Innovative Grow Light and Global Distribution Increase Return to Marijuana Growers
18:30
Groupe Casino : Casino Group to associate Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance to the development of its subsidiary GreenYellow
18:29
Michael DePerro, MD, Offers Minimally Invasive Gynecomastia Surgery Technique
18:15
Industrea Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Special Meeting to Approve Proposed Business Combination
18:15
Nasdaq Welcomes Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO) To The Nasdaq Stock Market
18:06
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRVN and SFIX
18:01
WISeKey Leverages its CertifyID BlockChain Technology to Create a Universal Decentralized Identification System

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 19:28:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-12 20:28:37 - 2018-10-12 19:28:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY