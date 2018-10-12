12/10/2018 01:22:56

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the December 3, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Acadia investors have until December 3, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Acadia investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 24, 2017, Acadia reported disappointing Q3 2017 results. Revenue for the quarter was only $716.7 million, compared to $734.7 million for the third quarter of 2016. The Company attributed the results, in part, to “lower census and higher operating costs than anticipated” in the United Kingdom. Acadia also reduced revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017 from “a range of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion” to “a range of $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion.”

On this news, Acadia’s share price fell $11.44, or 25.9%, to close at $32.68 per share on October 25, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants falsely stated that the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations gave it a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and that Defendants caused Acadia to issue false and misleading guidance regarding the Company’s actual and projected fiscal 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and earnings per share (“EPS”).

If you purchased shares of Acadia during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than December 3, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

