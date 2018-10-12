PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, October 12
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|12 October 2018
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|157,952
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|26.3500
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|26.1500
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|26.1954
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,404,736,132 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,404,736,132 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
12 OCTOBER 2018
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
4059
26.35
16:26:07
London Stock Exchange
1387
26.35
16:26:07
London Stock Exchange
2035
26.35
16:23:33
London Stock Exchange
10965
26.35
16:23:33
London Stock Exchange
3442
26.25
15:49:21
London Stock Exchange
3489
26.30
15:41:59
London Stock Exchange
3866
26.30
15:30:44
London Stock Exchange
12437
26.20
15:25:59
London Stock Exchange
1000
26.20
15:04:54
London Stock Exchange
2903
26.20
15:04:45
London Stock Exchange
3814
26.15
14:59:53
London Stock Exchange
2754
26.15
14:26:41
London Stock Exchange
1402
26.15
14:26:41
London Stock Exchange
3594
26.15
14:18:48
London Stock Exchange
444
26.15
14:18:42
London Stock Exchange
3601
26.15
14:18:42
London Stock Exchange
7662
26.15
14:18:42
London Stock Exchange
2387
26.15
14:18:24
London Stock Exchange
1492
26.15
14:18:24
London Stock Exchange
8136
26.15
14:18:24
London Stock Exchange
20305
26.15
14:09:48
London Stock Exchange
16716
26.15
14:00:30
London Stock Exchange
3642
26.20
13:44:37
London Stock Exchange
14056
26.20
13:44:37
London Stock Exchange
3357
26.20
11:28:20
London Stock Exchange
985
26.20
10:21:40
London Stock Exchange
2396
26.20
10:21:40
London Stock Exchange
2612
26.15
09:55:26
London Stock Exchange
5228
26.15
09:55:26
London Stock Exchange
5814
26.15
09:46:17
London Stock Exchange
1972
26.15
09:46:17
London Stock Exchange
-ends-