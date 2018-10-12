Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 12 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 157,952 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.3500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.1954

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,404,736,132 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,404,736,132 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4059 26.35 16:26:07 London Stock Exchange 1387 26.35 16:26:07 London Stock Exchange 2035 26.35 16:23:33 London Stock Exchange 10965 26.35 16:23:33 London Stock Exchange 3442 26.25 15:49:21 London Stock Exchange 3489 26.30 15:41:59 London Stock Exchange 3866 26.30 15:30:44 London Stock Exchange 12437 26.20 15:25:59 London Stock Exchange 1000 26.20 15:04:54 London Stock Exchange 2903 26.20 15:04:45 London Stock Exchange 3814 26.15 14:59:53 London Stock Exchange 2754 26.15 14:26:41 London Stock Exchange 1402 26.15 14:26:41 London Stock Exchange 3594 26.15 14:18:48 London Stock Exchange 444 26.15 14:18:42 London Stock Exchange 3601 26.15 14:18:42 London Stock Exchange 7662 26.15 14:18:42 London Stock Exchange 2387 26.15 14:18:24 London Stock Exchange 1492 26.15 14:18:24 London Stock Exchange 8136 26.15 14:18:24 London Stock Exchange 20305 26.15 14:09:48 London Stock Exchange 16716 26.15 14:00:30 London Stock Exchange 3642 26.20 13:44:37 London Stock Exchange 14056 26.20 13:44:37 London Stock Exchange 3357 26.20 11:28:20 London Stock Exchange 985 26.20 10:21:40 London Stock Exchange 2396 26.20 10:21:40 London Stock Exchange 2612 26.15 09:55:26 London Stock Exchange 5228 26.15 09:55:26 London Stock Exchange 5814 26.15 09:46:17 London Stock Exchange 1972 26.15 09:46:17 London Stock Exchange

