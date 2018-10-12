12/10/2018 17:09:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 12

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:12 October 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):157,952
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.3500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.1500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):               26.1954

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,404,736,132 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,404,736,132 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

12 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

4059

26.35

16:26:07

London Stock Exchange

1387

26.35

16:26:07

London Stock Exchange

2035

26.35

16:23:33

London Stock Exchange

10965

26.35

16:23:33

London Stock Exchange

3442

26.25

15:49:21

London Stock Exchange

3489

26.30

15:41:59

London Stock Exchange

3866

26.30

15:30:44

London Stock Exchange

12437

26.20

15:25:59

London Stock Exchange

1000

26.20

15:04:54

London Stock Exchange

2903

26.20

15:04:45

London Stock Exchange

3814

26.15

14:59:53

London Stock Exchange

2754

26.15

14:26:41

London Stock Exchange

1402

26.15

14:26:41

London Stock Exchange

3594

26.15

14:18:48

London Stock Exchange

444

26.15

14:18:42

London Stock Exchange

3601

26.15

14:18:42

London Stock Exchange

7662

26.15

14:18:42

London Stock Exchange

2387

26.15

14:18:24

London Stock Exchange

1492

26.15

14:18:24

London Stock Exchange

8136

26.15

14:18:24

London Stock Exchange

20305

26.15

14:09:48

London Stock Exchange

16716

26.15

14:00:30

London Stock Exchange

3642

26.20

13:44:37

London Stock Exchange

14056

26.20

13:44:37

London Stock Exchange

3357

26.20

11:28:20

London Stock Exchange

985

26.20

10:21:40

London Stock Exchange

2396

26.20

10:21:40

London Stock Exchange

2612

26.15

09:55:26

London Stock Exchange

5228

26.15

09:55:26

London Stock Exchange

5814

26.15

09:46:17

London Stock Exchange

1972

26.15

09:46:17

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

