ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

October 12, 2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on October 12, 2018 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid: (GBp) Lowest price paid: (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Venue October 12, 2018 1,244,819 2505.50 2468.00 2486.81 LSE October 12, 2018 389,640 2505.50 2467.50 2486.82 Cboe Europe Equities (BXE) October 12, 2018 345,544 2504.00 2467.50 2486.92 Cboe Europe Equities (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing share buy-back programme, details of which were announced on July 26, 2018.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for the period July 26, 2018 up to and including October 25, 2018.