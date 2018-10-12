12/10/2018 00:43:23

United Way Worldwide Establishes Hurricane Michael Relief Fund to Support Communities Affected by Catastrophic Storm

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Way Worldwide announced today that it has established the United Way Hurricane Michael Recovery Fund, a national fund that will distribute 100 percent of donations to recovery efforts in the affected areas of Hurricane Michael, a category 4 storm in the southeast region of the U.S. United Ways in the affected areas will raise money locally and respond to emerging needs as appropriate, while the national fund will complement their efforts and provide a single clearinghouse for individual and corporate donors who want to impact all affected areas.

“Hurricane Michael has made landfall and the destruction we have seen so far is only the beginning,” said Mary B. Sellers, U.S President of United Way Worldwide. “People affected by this tragic storm are supported by the United Way Network. We will be there to help rebuild and recover from the devastation in the weeks, months and years to come.”

Additionally, United Way’s free support service, 2-1-1, has been reinforced to assist anyone in need for non-emergency support. Individuals in need of assistance can call 2-1-1 or text “MICHAEL” to 898-211 to receive state-specific storm updates. Those calling can also get information on community resources such as shelters, food and water resources, supplies, recovery support and other basic needs before, during and after disasters. Support is offered more than 180 languages.

United Way has a history of serving as the cornerstone for mid- and long-term recovery after natural disasters including Hurricanes Florence, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Katrina, the Shasta Fires in California, last year’s earthquakes in Mexico and flooding in India. United Way is laying the groundwork for mid- and long-term recovery in the areas affected by Hurricane Florence, which is expected to take several years. The United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund is just one way the organization will continue the fight for every person in every community.

To donate or volunteer, please go to www.unitedway.org. For disaster help, call 211 or visit 211.org

# # #

About United Way Worldwide

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

About 2-1-1

2-1-1 is a free, confidential service that connects people from all communities to essential health and human services—24 hours a day, seven days a week. 2-1-1 will remain open and ready to provide local information about evacuation routes, shelters, food and water, health resources, and other needs throughout the storm.

Southerlyn Reisig

United Way Worldwide

703-836-7100 ext 321

Southerlyn.Reisig@uww.unitedway.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
21
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
17
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
10 Oct
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte lige at jeg ville droppe ind med en lille kommentar.   Lad os li..
12
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
FAURECIA : STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 8.3%** AND ROBUST OUTPERFORMANCE OF 920bps CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE
3
Kitov Appoints Gil Efron as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
4
Blue Medora partners with Google Stackdriver to improve enterprise observability
5
InSphero achieves new milestone with Akura™ Flow organ-on-a-chip technology in low-clearance drug study

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:22
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)
00:55
Ziyen Inc. organizes fundraiser for San Diego Autism Speaks Walk
00:47
GenOn Announces NRG REMA LLC’s Launch of its Solicitation of Votes for Prepackaged Reorganization Plan
00:43
United Way Worldwide Establishes Hurricane Michael Relief Fund to Support Communities Affected by Catastrophic Storm
00:39
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects
11 Oct
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Oct
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, MGTI and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Oct
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
11 Oct
Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 02:22:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-12 03:22:48 - 2018-10-12 02:22:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY