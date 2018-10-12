US Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB) Upholds Silence Patent by Denying First of Five Patent Grant Review Applications Filed by Alnylam

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silence Therapeutics plc, (AIM:SLN) (“Silence” or “the Company”) a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today reports on the favourable outcome of a decision by the US PTAB against Alnylam.

In the US, Alnylam filed a total of five Post Grant Review (PGR) petitions against newly-issued Silence patents challenging the validity of the issued claims. In the first decision on Alnylam’s petitions, the PTAB denied institution of post-grant review, finding that Alnylam had not met its initial burden of showing that the claims are invalid.

The PTAB’s decision not to institute review provides yet another vindication of the strength of Silence’s worldwide patent portfolio.

Decisions on the remaining petitions are expected over the next several months.

David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Silence Therapeutics, commented:

“We are very pleased with this favourable outcome in US patent office proceedings initiated by Alnylam. We are hopeful that the remaining proceedings will result in similar outcomes and that Silence’s patent position will be fully vindicated.”

Enquiries:

