US Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB) Upholds Silence Patent by Denying First of Five Patent Grant Review Applications Filed by Alnylam

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silence Therapeutics plc, (AIM:SLN) (“Silence” or “the Company”) a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, today reports on the favourable outcome of a decision by the US PTAB against Alnylam.

In the US, Alnylam filed a total of five Post Grant Review (PGR) petitions against newly-issued Silence patents challenging the validity of the issued claims. In the first decision on Alnylam’s petitions, the PTAB denied institution of post-grant review, finding that Alnylam had not met its initial burden of showing that the claims are invalid.

The PTAB’s decision not to institute review provides yet another vindication of the strength of Silence’s worldwide patent portfolio.

Decisions on the remaining petitions are expected over the next several months.

David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Silence Therapeutics, commented:

“We are very pleased with this favourable outcome in US patent office proceedings initiated by Alnylam. We are hopeful that the remaining proceedings will result in similar outcomes and that Silence’s patent position will be fully vindicated.”

About Silence Therapeutics plc

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, within its cells. Its proprietary technology can selectively inhibit any gene in the genome, specifically silencing the production of disease-causing proteins. Using its enabling delivery systems, it has achieved an additional level of specificity by delivering its therapeutic RNA molecules exclusively to target cells. Silence’s proprietary RNA chemistries and delivery systems are designed to improve the stability of our molecules and enhance effective delivery to target cells, providing a powerful modular technology well suited to tackle life-threatening diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/

