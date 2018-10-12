12/10/2018 20:37:33

Woz U and BlockGeeks Announce Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woz U, Steve Wozniak’s education as a service company that transforms how individuals are educated with personalized, tech-based career training and BlockGeeks, a blockchain technology centric educational, knowledge sharing and ecosystem development platform, announced its partnership at DesTechAZ last night in Scottsdale, Arizona. The addition of BlockGeeks coursework will bolster Woz U’s ability to offer students a career path with expertise in blockchain technology.

The partnership enables Woz U to enrich its offering with the addition of blockchain career training powered by BlockGeeks. With more than 30 courses and workshops and over 500 lessons available to students, BlockGeeks provides an array of blockchain learning materials to Woz U’s partners and students. As blockchain-based solutions become the new norm for organizations, the agreement between Woz U and BlockGeeks enables learners to have access to comprehensive courses that teach students the latest practices and strategies in blockchain technology.

“The partnership with Woz U aligns perfectly with our objective to make learning materials available to individuals interested in advancing their education in the technology industry,” said Vlad Martynov, co-founder of BlockGeeks. “Our collaboration with Woz U enables us to meet fast growing demand for qualified blockchain experts and developers and offer courses for students to gain the skillset for a blockchain-based career as industries continue to embrace the technology to evolve, impacting the way companies operate.”

The partnership empowers individuals to explore blockchain, and learn about the newest technology developments and tactics implemented in the category. The enhanced Woz U offering positions the company at the forefront for students to enter the technology industry workforce with solid blockchain acumen. BlockGeeks courses will join Woz U program offerings, Full-Stack Web Development, Cyber Security and Data Science.

“It’s important for individuals to have access to education programs to learn about, develop, and operate blockchain-based technologies. BlockGeeks provides Woz U students access to Ethereum-based courses, which is a tremendous resource for individuals seeking to gain a stronger understanding of blockchain,” stated Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum.

“The partnership enables us to work with a respected and knowledgeable group in blockchain training who works closely with the Ethereum team and other experts with practical blockchain experience,” said Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Woz U. “BlockGeeks, with its innovative approach to education, is uniquely qualified to train on blockchain concepts, architecture and application. We are excited to be working with such a talented team, and to bring blockchain career training to Woz U.”

The future graduates of Woz U’s Arizona approved program powered by BlockGeeks will receive a certificate of completion.

For more information about Woz U, visit woz-u.com

For more information about BlockGeeks, visit blockgeeks.com.

About Woz U

Steve Wozniak’s Woz U transforms how individuals are educated with personalized, tech-based career training. Woz U’s modernized approach to career education empowers learners to achieve the professional development skills needed to enter or transition into high-demand positions within the technology industry. Woz U operates entities to transform the way innovators of tomorrow are educated. Through Woz U’s Education as a Service (EaaS) model, Woz U provides a variety of services, and a proprietary online educational delivery system with customized technology courses enabling the company’s educational partners to quickly empower their students to become workforce ready. In addition, Woz U provides its business partners with an agile system to upskill their teams and augment their learning and development offerings, giving their employees access to top quality courses. Through Woz U’s Arizona approved school, Woz U works with students to close the technology skills gap and graduate with less debt. Woz U graduates receive access to Woz for Life, a lifetime resource to remain current on the latest course offerings to advance their technology education along their career pathway. With this innovative approach, Woz U enriches technology-based education initiatives. Learn more at woz-u.com

About BlockGeeks Inc.

BlockGeeks is the blockchain technology centric educational, knowledge sharing and ecosystem development online platform.

