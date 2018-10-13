CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Campbell Soup investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-campbell-soup-company-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Campbell and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 18, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results, for the third straight quarter, including the poor performance of its Campbell Fresh division that forced it to take a $619 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge, a $19 million quarterly loss for the division, further revisions to its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance, and that the Company’s CEO was stepping down immediately.

On this news, the price of Campbell’s shares plummeted over 12% to close at $34.37 per share on May 18, 2018.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.