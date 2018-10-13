13/10/2018 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Related content
12 Oct - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
12 Oct - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
10 Oct - 
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ar..
Related debate
10 Oct - 
Waymo hits 10M miles on public roads Oct. 10, 2018 9:39..
09 Oct - 
det var selvfølgelig eu-'dum'stolen jeg kommente..
09 Oct - 
ja, de tillod ikke journalister aktinsigt i fryns.. Det..

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alphabet, Inc. (“Alphabet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GOOG, GOOGL) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet securities between April 24, 2018 through October 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

According to the Complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ social network users; (2) Google actively concealed this data breach for several months; (3) this conduct violated Google’s purported data privacy and security policies; (4) discovery of the foregoing conduct could foreseeably subject Alphabet to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result, Alphabet’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On this news, the Complaint alleges that shares of Alphabet’s Class A shares (GOOGL) fell $22.66 or nearly 2% over the next two trading days to close at $1,145.17 on October 9, 2018. Shares of Alphabet’s Class C shares (GOOG) fell $18.53 or over 1.6% over the next two trading days to close at $1,138.82 on October 9, 2018, damaging investors. As a result, the Complaint alleges that Alphabet’s market capitalization declined by approximately $10 billion.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 10, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
09 Oct
GOOGL
ja, de tillod ikke journalister aktinsigt i fryns.. Det er rent faktisk vores penge der frådses med ..
2
09 Oct
GOOGL
(1) NEJ (2) jo, nok desværre, da der er tale om en stærkt partisk domstol. Se bare hvad den så sent ..
2
09 Oct
GOOGL
Du mener ikke, det er godt vi har EU til at styre de store internet virksomheder ? tror bøden bliver..
2
09 Oct
GOOGL
Selv om jeg ikke har aktier i GOOGL, så krydser jeg fingre for at de må få medhold i deres anke. Min..
2
10 Oct
GOOGL
Waymo hits 10M miles on public roads Oct. 10, 2018 9:39 AM ET|By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor Alph..
1

Regulatory news

01:00 GOOGL
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)
10 Oct GOOGL
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Armada Hoffler Properties, Silgan, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, BlackRock, Alphabet, and Bunge — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
03 Aug GOOGL
New Research Coverage Highlights Valmont Industries, Mercury General, PICO, Alphabet, Zumiez, and Restoration Robotics — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
26 Apr GOOGL
Recent Analysis Shows Alphabet, Northrop Grumman, HomeStreet, Galectin Therapeutics, AZZ, and Restoration Robotics Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
15 Feb GOOGL
Research Report Identifies Alphabet, Wynn Resorts, La Quinta, 3M, The Carlyle Group, and Entercom Communications with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
20 Dec GOOGL
WhereverTV Latino Launches on Google Chromecast
01 Dec GOOGL
Recent Analysis Shows 3M, Taubman Centers, Entercom Communications, Wynn Resorts, La Quinta, and Alphabet Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Alphabet, Inc. and Certain Officers – GOOG
3
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Brilacidin as a Novel Inhibitor of Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Supports its Potential to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases; Company Invited to Present at Upcoming Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Conference
4
Fanhua Updates Progress of Share Purchases Under its 521 Development Plan
5
Kiadis Pharma provides regulatory and clinical update on ATIR101

Related stock quotes

Alphabet Inc 1,120.54 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Alphabet Inc 1,110.08 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:42
Velocity Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $1 Million
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)
00:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Namaste Technologies Inc. - NXTTF
00:50
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Adient plc - ADNT
00:44
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ZTE Corporation - ZTCOF
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intrexon Corporation - XON
00:37
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. - DRII
00:30
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Huazhu Group Limited - HTHT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 October 2018 02:08:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-13 03:08:51 - 2018-10-13 02:08:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY