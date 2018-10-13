13/10/2018 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stitch Fix, Inc. (“Stitch Fix” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SFIX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Stitch Fix securities between June 8, 2018 through October 1, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

According to the Complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s sales growth prospects were not as positive as stated because active client growth had dramatically slowed; (2) defendants had ceased running a television advertising campaign for much of the fourth quarter of 2018; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Complaint also alleges that on October 1, 2018, after the close of trading, Stitch Fix reported its 4Q18 financial results, which fell short of projected active client growth expectations, disclosing that the Company had signed up far fewer than expected new active clients during 4Q18, which had ended more than two months earlier, on July 28, 2018. The Complaint alleges that the Company shocked the market by disclosing that Stitch Fix’s active client count was virtually flat, coming in at 2.7 million. Indeed, the Complaint alleges that the Company’s active client growth had plummeted by 70% quarter-over-quarter, falling from 180,000 new additions in 3Q18 to just 54,000 in 4Q18 – lower than any prior reported quarterly growth since it had first launched its television advertising campaigns in 2017 – and well below the 120,000 active clients added during 4Q17.

On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, the Complaint alleges that the price of Stitch Fix stock declined $15.69 per share – more than 35% – on unusually high volume of more than 39.9 million shares traded, or more than9.5 times the average daily volume over the preceding ten trading days. By the close of trading that day, the Complaint also alleges that more than $600 million in market capitalization had been lost.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 10, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
41
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
10 Oct
DANSKE
Der er gået hjernevask hos politikerne i denne Estland-sag i en sådan grad, at man ikke vil accepter..
13
10 Oct
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte lige at jeg ville droppe ind med en lille kommentar.   Lad os li..
13
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Brilacidin as a Novel Inhibitor of Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Supports its Potential to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases; Company Invited to Present at Upcoming Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Conference
2
Fanhua Updates Progress of Share Purchases Under its 521 Development Plan
3
WISeKey Leverages its CertifyID BlockChain Technology to Create a Universal Decentralized Identification System
4
Cancellation of trades in Olympic Entertainment Group shares
5
Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB
03:50
NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO
03:50
HASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS
03:50
ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL
02:25
Longevity Acquisition Corporation Announces Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants, Commencing October 15, 2018
01:42
Velocity Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $1 Million
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) And Its Directors
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 October 2018 07:02:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-13 08:02:41 - 2018-10-13 07:02:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY