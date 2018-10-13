13/10/2018 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) And Its Directors

Related content
05 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
18 Sep - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
14 Aug - 
MERGER ALERT – RLJE, LPNT and FCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LL..

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (“FCB Financial Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCB) and its board of directors (the “Board”), on behalf of a class consisting of all public stockholders of FCB Financial Holdings who have been harmed by FCB Financial Holdings in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(d)(4), 14(e) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). The action seeks to enjoin the expiration of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) on the proposed transaction, pursuant to which FCB Financial Holdings will be acquired by Synovus Financial Corp. (“Synovus”) through Synovus’ wholly-owned subsidiary Azalea Merger Sub Corp. (“Merger Sub”) (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Complaint alleges that on July 24, 2018, FCB and Synovus issued a joint press release announcing they had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, FCB stockholders will be entitled to receive 1.055 shares of Synovus common stock per share of FCB Class A common stock (the “Merger Consideration”).

The Complaint also alleges, that on September 14, 2018, Synovus and FCB filed a joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the SEC. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement, which recommends that FCB stockholders vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction, omits or misrepresents material information concerning, among other things: (i) the Company’s and Synovus’ financial projections, relied upon by FCB’s financial advisors, Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P. (“Sandler”), Guggenheim Securities, LLC (“Guggenheim”), and Evercore Group L.L.C. (“Evercore,” and together with Sandler and Guggenheim, the “Financial Advisors”), in their financial analyses; (ii) the valuation analyses prepared by the Financial Advisors in connection with the rendering of their fairness opinions; (iii) the background process leading to the Proposed Transaction; and (iv) FCB insiders’ potential conflicts of interest. The failure to adequately disclose such material information constitutes a violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act as FCB stockholders need such information in order to cast a fully-informed vote in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:00 FCB
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) And Its Directors
05 Oct FCB
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial, SUPERVALU, and Blue Hills on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Sep FCB
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial Holdings, KMG Chemicals, and Zoe’s Kitchen on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
14 Aug SNV
MERGER ALERT – RLJE, LPNT and FCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
09 Aug FCB
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial Holdings, Green Bancorp, and RLJ Entertainment on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
31 Jul SNV
MERGER ALERT – GLF, LPNT and FCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
24 Jul FCB
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
24 Jul SNV
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. to Synovus Financial Corp. is Fair to Shareholders
29 May FCB
New Research Coverage Highlights Cision Ltd., FCB Financial, Akcea Therapeutics, RE/MAX, Pain Therapeutics, and Regal Beloit — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
04 Apr FCB
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, Amtech, and Otter Tail — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Brilacidin as a Novel Inhibitor of Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Supports its Potential to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases; Company Invited to Present at Upcoming Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Conference
2
Fanhua Updates Progress of Share Purchases Under its 521 Development Plan
3
WISeKey Leverages its CertifyID BlockChain Technology to Create a Universal Decentralized Identification System
4
Cancellation of trades in Olympic Entertainment Group shares
5
Golden Developing Cannabis Locator App, WheresWeed Markets B2B Services at RAD (Retail and Dispensary) Expo

Related stock quotes

FCB Financial Holdings I.. 44.18 -1.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:50
CAMPBELL SOUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company - CPB
03:50
NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO
03:50
HASBRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc. - HAS
03:50
ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL
02:25
Longevity Acquisition Corporation Announces Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants, Commencing October 15, 2018
01:42
Velocity Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $1 Million
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) And Its Directors
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 October 2018 07:02:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-13 08:02:47 - 2018-10-13 07:02:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY