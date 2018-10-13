13/10/2018 02:25:00

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Announces Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants, Commencing October 15, 2018

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longevity Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOACU) announced today that, commencing on October 15, 2018, the holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares, rights and warrants included in the units. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on The NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbol “LOACU.” The ordinary shares, the rights and the warrants that are separated are expected to trade on NASDAQ under the symbols “LOAC,” “LOACR” and “LOACW,” respectively.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering.  Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares, rights and warrants.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 28, 2018.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Matthew Chen

(86) 21-60832028

mchen@lonacq.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
41
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
10 Oct
DANSKE
Der er gået hjernevask hos politikerne i denne Estland-sag i en sådan grad, at man ikke vil accepter..
13
10 Oct
I:DAX
Hej næstbedste venner!   Jeg tænkte lige at jeg ville droppe ind med en lille kommentar.   Lad os li..
13
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets
2
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Brilacidin as a Novel Inhibitor of Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Supports its Potential to Treat Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases; Company Invited to Present at Upcoming Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Conference
3
Fanhua Updates Progress of Share Purchases Under its 521 Development Plan
4
WISeKey Leverages its CertifyID BlockChain Technology to Create a Universal Decentralized Identification System
5
Kiadis Pharma provides regulatory and clinical update on ATIR101

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:25
Longevity Acquisition Corporation Announces Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants, Commencing October 15, 2018
01:42
Velocity Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement For Gross Proceeds of $1 Million
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)
00:57
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Namaste Technologies Inc. - NXTTF
00:50
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Adient plc - ADNT
00:44
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ZTE Corporation - ZTCOF
00:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Intrexon Corporation - XON
00:37
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. - DRII

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
13 October 2018 03:42:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-13 04:42:05 - 2018-10-13 03:42:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY