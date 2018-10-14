14/10/2018 21:15:00

Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Extension Cord with Three 16-Amp 600V Receptacles

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of expertise in explosion proof lighting and equipment, announced the release of an explosion proof extension cord featuring 25 meters of 12/3 SOOW explosion proof cord with an industrial grade cord cap. This extension cord has three, 16-amp 600V rated explosion proof receptacles and has voltage options for 250V and 480V as well.

The HLEXC-25M-12.3-3X16A-2P3W by Larson Electronics is an explosion proof extension cord suitable for flammable work sites and hazardous locations where extended power connections may be needed. This extension cord provides three, 600V 16-amp rated explosion proof outlets, which are deeply recessed and are designed for twist plug lock insertion to secure connections while preventing accidental contact.

Equipped with 25 meters of 12/3 SOOW cord that is chemical and abrasion resistant and fitted with an industrial-grade 16-amp, 2-pole and 3-wire cord cap, this explosion proof extension cord is designed for easy connection to common wall outlets.

The extension cord is made of polyamide with recessed brass pins. The plug on this explosion proof unit is made in a twist lock design to ensure a safe seal is created before any sparks from electrical contact can be made. Some ideal applications for Larson Electronics’ HLEXC-25M-12.3-3X16A-2P3W explosion proof extension cord include: industrial, manufacturing, warehouse, lighting, explosion proof light fixtures, grinders, wet areas or in locations where combustible dust may be present.

“This explosion proof extension cord allows operators to safely extended the reach of their lighting and other electrical equipment in explosive environments, as well as non-hazardous locations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The explosion proof receptacles found on this unit allow operators to connect three separate devices at a time.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

