14/10/2018 19:00:00

MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Related content
12 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
10 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board ..
10 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: NAVG)

Merger Announcement: August 2, 2018

Transaction Details: The Navigators Group, Inc. will be purchased by The Hartford for $70 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/the-navigators-group-inc.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL)

Merger Announcement: October 10, 2018

Transaction Details: Esterline Technologies Corporation will be purchased by TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) for $122.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/esterline-technologies-corporation.

Access National Corporation (NASDAQGM: ANCX)

Merger Announcement: October 5, 2018

Transaction Details: Access National will be purchased by Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQGS: UBSH). Under the terms of the transaction, Access National shareholders will receive 0.75 shares of Union common stock per share; based on Union’s closing price on October 4, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $29.19 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/access-national-corporation.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:00 ESL
MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
10 Oct ESL
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ESL Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Oct ESL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Esterline Technologies Corporation to TransDigm Group Incorporated for $122.50 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders
10 Oct ESL
TransDigm to Acquire Esterline Technologies in $4 Billion All Cash Transaction
08 Oct RP
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Suburban Propane Partners, National HealthCare, South Jersey Industries, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Esterline Technologies, and RealPage — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
02 Aug ESL
Esterline Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results
12 Jul ESL
Esterline Invitation to 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
21 Jun TTPH
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Tech Data, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Esterline Technologies, Myers Industries, and Hersha Hospitality Trust — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
11 Jun ESL
Esterline Provides Third Quarter Earnings Expectations
04 May ESL
Esterline to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Light Package for John Deere 4050 Tractors
2
Royal Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
3
Back to School Chiropractic Treatment with Dr. Phillips Chiropractic, Nutrition, and Wellness
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related stock quotes

Esterline Technologies C.. 115.37 0.0% Stock price decreasing
Union Bankshares Corpora.. 36.07 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Transdigm Group Incorpor.. 323.39 0.7% Stock price increasing
Access National Corporat.. 27.07 0.0% Stock price unchanged
The Navigators Group Inc 69.13 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:15
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
19:00
MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
15:09
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
15:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13:00
Back to School Chiropractic Treatment with Dr. Phillips Chiropractic, Nutrition, and Wellness
13 Oct
Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Light Package for John Deere 4050 Tractors
13 Oct
Royal Financial, Inc. Announces Earnings for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 October 2018 19:34:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-14 20:34:31 - 2018-10-14 19:34:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY