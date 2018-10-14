14/10/2018 19:15:00

MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Senomyx, Inc. (NASDAQGM: SNMX)

Merger Announcement: September 17, 2018

Transaction Details: Senomyx will be purchased by Firmenich Incorporated. Under the terms of the transaction, Senomyx shareholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of Senomyx stock they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/senomyx-inc.

Imperva, Inc. (NASDAQGS: IMPV)

Merger Announcement: October 10, 2018

Transaction Details: Imperva, Inc. will be purchased by Thoma Bravo, LLC. Under the terms of the transaction, Imperva shareholders will receive $55.75 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/imperva-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

