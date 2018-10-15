Bluegreen Vacations to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5, 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) ("BBX Capital"), announced that Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), which is 90% owned by BBX Capital, issued the following press release. Please see the Bluegreen press release below.

BBX Capital Corporation Contact Info:

Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer

Phone: 954-940-5300

Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

Bluegreen Vacations to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 5, 2018

October 12, 2018

BOCA RATON, Fla.--Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations”) announced today that it plans to release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, after market close on Monday, November 5, 2018. In addition, Bluegreen Vacations will provide a pre-recorded business update via webcast and supplemental management presentation on the Investor Relations section of Bluegreen Vacations’ website at ir.bluegreenvacations.com . The pre-record can also be accessed at 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering pin number 24463164. The business update via dial-in will be available through midnight December 5, 2018. A transcript will also be available simultaneously with the webcast.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 215,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com .

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com .

Bluegreen Vacations Media Contact:

Bluegreen Media Contact:

Nikki Sacks, 203-682-8263

Evelyn Infurna, 203-682-8265

Email: bluegreenvac@icrinc.com