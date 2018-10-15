15/10/2018 19:57:10

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MGTI, ADNT and HTHT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O’Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a “group”, pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company’s acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants’ illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (6) Defendants’ illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital’s stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the MGT Capital Investments Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)

Class Period: October 31, 2016 - June 11, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/adient-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. In particular, the complaint alleges that defendants repeatedly stressed to investors that the Company was “solidly on track” to deliver 200-basis-point margin expansion by 2020, which was largely dependent on operational and financial improvements in Adient’s core SS&M business, while unbeknownst to investors, Adient’s core SS&M business faced significant operational problems such that the repeatedly touted 200-basis-point margin expansion was not “on track” at any point during the Class Period. Consequently, Adient stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, reaching a high of $85.93 per share.

To learn more about the Adient plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

Class Period: May 14, 2018 - August 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Huazhu Group Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Huazhu Group Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

