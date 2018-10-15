15/10/2018 20:01:45

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Trevena misled its shareholders to believe that its April 28, 2016 End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was far more successful than it actually was. The Company did so by issuing a press release entitled "Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine," on May 2, 2016, in which it announced that it had "reached general agreement" with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130) and was "very pleased" with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA. In fact, FDA minutes from its April 28, 2016 meeting with the Company show that the FDA did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies, the proposed primary endpoint, or "the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine." 

To learn more about the Trevena, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Stitch Fix, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s active client growth had slowed to a crawl; (2) Stitch Fix had completely shut down its television advertising campaign for 10 of the 13 weeks in fourth quarter 2018, dramatically decreasing the number of new active client additions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s current business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as it had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

