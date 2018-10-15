15/10/2018 13:10:06

Datawatch Schedules Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 and Full Year Conference Call and Earnings Release

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH), a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast data analytics solutions, announced today that it has scheduled the company’s fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 and full year earnings conference call for Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, the toll-free dial in number is (877) 407-0782. Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing (201) 689-8567. The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet at https://www.investorcalendar.com/event/38362. It is recommended that listeners register to participate and download any necessary audio software from the website 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call. An archived replay of the broadcast will be available for 90 days at the same location.

Datawatch plans to issue its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 and full year earnings release at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 15, 2018, the same day as the conference call.

About Datawatch Corporation

Datawatch Corporation

 (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) Datawatch Corporation is the data intelligence solutions provider that will fuel your business. Only Datawatch can confidently position individuals and organizations to master all data – no matter the origin, format or narrative – resulting in faster time to insight. Datawatch solutions are architected to drive the use of more data, foster more trust and incorporate more minds into analytics and reporting projects. With over 25 years in business, organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100.The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in Toronto, New York, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.

Investor Contact:﻿

Datawatch Investor Relations 

investor@datawatch.com

Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8323

Media Contact:

Frank Moreno

Datawatch Corporation

Frank_Moreno@datawatch.com  

Phone: (978) 441-2200 ext. 8322

Twitter: @datawatch

©2018 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: Datawatch

Datawatch Logo

