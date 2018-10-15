15/10/2018 11:01:32

Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Amer Sports due to offer (114/18)

The following information is based on the press release from Amer Sports Corporation (Amer Sports) published on October 11, 2018 and may be subject to change. 

ANTA Sports Products Limited and FountainVest Partners (Consortium) has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Amer Sports, whereby every one (1) Amer Sports share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of EUR 40 per share. If Amer Sports, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards contracts in Amer Sports (AMEAS3) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below.

For further information please find the attached file.

