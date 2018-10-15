15/10/2018 06:17:32

ESPERITE (ESP) : European Select Growth Opportunities Fund subscribes to the 22nd tranche of investment today

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 15 October 2018

Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite" or "the Group") announces that today a 22nd  Tranche of EUR 400,000 is issued as a private placement of 40 convertible notes (the "Notes") with a principal amount of EUR 10,000 each, with 792,951 share subscription warrants attached (the "Warrants"), under the financing agreement of up to EUR 13.0 million signed between the Group and the European Select Growth Opportunities Fund on 8 March 2017 (the "Agreement").  Prior to the issuance of the 22nd Tranche, EUR 7,550,000 of Notes out of the total commitment of EUR 9 million under the Agreement have been issued to the Investor and EUR 247,500 share subscription warrants have been exercised by the Investor.

The Notes and the Warrants shall have the same characteristics as those described in the Group's press release dated 8 March 2017.

About ESPERITE

ESPERITE group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading international company in regenerative and precision medicine founded in 2000.

To learn more about the ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Frédéric Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir@esperite.com or visit the websites at www.esperite.comwww.genoma.com and www.cryo-save.com.

This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7 paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area that have transposed European Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and European Council (as amended in particular by Directive 2010/73/EU to the extent that the said Directive has been transposed into each Member State of the European Economic Area), no action has been taken or will be taken to permit a public offering of the securities referred to in this press release requiring the publication of a prospectus in any Member State.

This press release and the information it contains do not, and will not, constitute an offer to subscribe for or sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, securities of

Esperite

in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), it being specified that the securities of

Esperite

have not been and will not be registered within the US Securities Act.

Esperite

does not intend to register securities or conduct a public offering in the United States of America.

