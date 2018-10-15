Estimated 35 Million Voter Records From 19 States For Sale on Popular Hacking Forum

Research from Anomali and Intel 471 Indicates Records are Updated Weekly

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali researchers in close partnership with Intel 471 , a leading cybercrime intelligence provider, have uncovered a widespread unauthorized information disclosure of US voter registration databases. Anomali and Intel 471 researchers discovered dark web communications offering a large quantity of voter databases for sale. The databases include valuable personally identifiable information and voting history. The disclosure reportedly affects 19 states and includes 23 million records for just three of the 19 states. No record counts were provided for the remaining 16 states, but do include prices for each state. We estimate that the entire contents of the disclosure could exceed 35 million records. Researchers have reviewed a sample of the database records and determined the data to be valid with high degree of confidence.

Of note, the seller indicates they receive weekly updates of voter registration data across the states and that they receive information via contacts within the state governments. Certain states require the seller to personally travel to locations in-state to receive the updated voter information. This suggests the information disclosure is not necessarily a technical compromise but rather a likely targeted campaign by a threat actor redistributing possibly legitimately obtained voter data for malicious purposes on a cybercrime forum.

“To our knowledge this represents the first reference on the criminal underground of actors selling or distributing lists of 2018 voter registration data, including US voters’ personally identifiable information and voting history,” said Hugh Njemanze, chief executive officer of Anomali. “With the November 2018 midterm elections only four weeks away, the availability and currency of the voter records, if combined with other breached data, could be used by malicious actors to disrupt the electoral process or pursue large scale identity theft.”

A detailed report is available for download on the Anomali site –

https://anomali.com/blog/estimated-35-million-voter-records-for-sale-on-popular-hacking-forum

About Anomali

Anomali detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organizations rely on the Anomali Threat Platform to detect threats, understand the adversary, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. Anomali enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow it on Twitter: @anomali .

Contact:

Haylee Hewlett, Sr. Marketing Manager

Phone Number: (408) 800-4050