Faurecia appoints a new Board member

Nanterre (France), October 15, 2018

FAURECIA APPOINTS A NEW BOARD MEMBER

Meeting on October 10, 2018, Faurecia's Board of Directors co-opted Grégoire Olivier to the Board to replace Carlos Tavares for the remaining duration of Carlos Tavares' mandate, i.e. until the 2019 AGM.

Grégoire Olivier held various positions at Pechiney and Alcatel from 1991 to 2001 then at the head of Sagem from 2001 to 2006. He was Chairman and CEO of Faurecia in 2006. He joined Groupe PSA in 2007 within which he held several senior management positions, including Asia Executive Vice-President. Since January 2018, he has been the General Secretary of Groupe PSA.

Michel de Rosen, Chairman of the Board at Faurecia:

"The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Grégoire Olivier whose experiences will be a great asset for our work. We also extend our warmest thanks to Carlos Tavares who provided the Board with a precious contribution all through his mandate. Mobilized by his other responsibilities, he will remain closely involved in Faurecia's projects."

About Faurecia

Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 290 sites including 30 R&D centers and 109,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is now a global leader in its three areas of business: automotive seating, interior systems and clean mobility. Faurecia has focused its technology strategy on providing solutions for smart life on board and sustainable mobility. In 2017, the Group posted total sales of €20.2 billion, with value-added sales of €17.0 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is a component of the CAC Next20 index. For more information, please visit: www.faurecia.com

