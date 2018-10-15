FinancialForce Delivers Digital Document Transformation and Data Driven Customer Success

Best-in-class Capabilities Enhance the Customer Experience and Accelerate Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, the highest customer-rated Professional Services Automation ( PSA ) cloud solution for both midsize and enterprise organizations according to G2 Crowd , is extending its PSA footprint to include best-in-class contract management and customer success insight capabilities. Strategic partnerships with Conga and Gainsight help Services businesses enhance their digital document transformation, deliver customer success and engagement throughout the customer lifecycle, and maximize customer lifetime value and recurring revenue growth.

Shortening Time-to-Value with Conga

FinancialForce is expanding its successful relationship with Conga to deliver a fully native and integrated contract lifecycle management solution for professional, business, and technology services delivery. With embedded contract lifecycle management capabilities, FinancialForce customers can accelerate from contract to billable hours faster, reducing sales cycle duration with new levels of visibility and control to lower risk, enhance collaboration, and gain added insights to deliver lifetime customer value.

FinancialForce customers will now be able to easily deliver automated Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA), Master Services Agreements (MSA), Statements of Work (SOW) and other business documents that satisfy all aspects of their service delivery business. Both FinancialForce and Conga are fully native Salesforce applications; helping to provide a smoother contracting process from opportunity through renewal.

“As services continue to play a bigger role in organizations it’s critical we empower them to decrease their time-to-value and deliver faster,” said Lori Ellsworth, Vice President of PSA Products at FinancialForce. “By expanding our relationship with Conga we can go beyond document creation to offer on-platform contract lifecycle management for our customers.”

Furthering the Customer-Centric Services Model with Gainsight

As services organizations seek more predictable, recurring revenue models, they must evolve their methods of engagement to meet ever-rising customer expectations. Demand for more agile implementations, ongoing engagement throughout the customer lifecycle, and greater emphasis on business outcomes is driving the need for continuous, and actionable insight into the health of these revenue streams. FinancialForce is partnering with Gainsight to bring the richness of project, resourcing and financials data to capture customer health across all types of services interactions. Business leaders will gain a strategic view of their customer portfolio and make better-informed decisions to drive appropriate next-step actions across the customer lifecycle journey. The power of pairing FinancialForce data along with Gainsight’s deep customer insights allows organizations to help make their own customers more successful, grow faster by increasing retention, driving upsell, and fuel customer advocacy.

“We’re very excited for this opportunity to drive further into the ERP and PSA market and grow our engagement with FinancialForce,” said Philip Charm VP of Global Business Development & Alliances at Gainsight. “Through this relationship, our joint customers will gain an expanded set of solutions that can greatly enhance their success.”

“This collaboration presents another opportunity for the growth of FinancialForce and Gainsight. Ultimately, the relationship will help our joint customers be more successful,” said Dan Brown, Chief Product Officer at FinancialForce. “We are seeing increased demand from partners to build integrations and solutions complementary to FinancialForce. We look forward to continued engagement and collaboration with all our partners to help ensure the continued success of our joint customers.”

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP and PSA provider for the new services economy. A key ERP solution native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

