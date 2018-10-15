15/10/2018 08:45:00

Further re investment in new kraft top white machine

Related content
11 Oct - 
Trading Update
09 Oct - 
Director/PDMR Shareholding
05 Oct - 
Holding(s) in Company

MONDI PLC - Further re investment in new kraft top white machine

PR Newswire

London, October 15

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND     ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP     ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

 

15 October 2018

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together ‘Mondi Group’ or ‘Mondi’) notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

 

Update on Mondi’s investment in new 300,000 tonne kraft top white machine in Slovakia

Having recently obtained the necessary permitting, Mondi is proceeding with the investment in a new 300,000 tonne per annum kraft top white machine at Ruzomberok (Slovakia), with start-up expected towards the end of 2020.

Commenting on the project, Mondi Group CEO Peter Oswald said, “This investment provides an exciting opportunity for Mondi to leverage our cost advantaged mill in Slovakia to complement our portfolio and serve a growing market with innovative and sustainable containerboard solutions.”

The machine will produce a new and unique environmentally sound containerboard grade, kraft top white, which combines the strength, printability and appearance benefits of a white virgin fibre top layer with the economic advantages of a recycled fibre bottom layer. Its access to integrated bleached hardwood pulp production, scale and location benefits due to its brownfield nature will provide this machine a cost advantage difficult to replicate. Kraft top white will target the growing white top liner markets for applications such as shelf-ready packaging, point of sale displays, customised packaging, e-commerce, consumer durables and other specialised applications.

The related pulp mill upgrade at the same site is progressing according to plan with start-up expected in late 2019. This upgrade will debottleneck pulp production by 100,000 tonnes per annum, which will be integrated into the containerboard production once the new machine ramps up.

The total project cost has been revised to €340 million (up from €310 million), as a result of refinements to the machine’s technical concept and higher construction costs since the project was initially scoped. Group capital expenditure continues to be in line with our previous estimate of €700-800 million per annum in 2018 and 2019.

 

Contact details:

Mondi Group

Andrew King

Group CFO

+44 193 282 6321
Clara Valera

Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

+44 193 282 6357
Kerry Cooper

Senior Manager – External Communication

+44 193 282 6323

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, delighting its customers and consumers with innovative and sustainable packaging and paper solutions. Mondi is fully integrated across the packaging and paper value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is embedded in everything Mondi does. In 2017, Mondi had revenues of €7.10 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.48 billion.

Mondi has a dual listed company structure, with a primary listing on the JSE Limited for Mondi Limited under the ticker MND, and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange for Mondi plc, under the ticker MNDI. Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

08:45 E:MNDI
Further re investment in new kraft top white machine
11 Oct E:MNDI
Trading Update
09 Oct E:MNDI
Director/PDMR Shareholding
05 Oct E:MNDI
Holding(s) in Company
21 Sep E:MNDI
Director/PDMR Shareholding
11 Sep E:MNDI
Director/PDMR Shareholding
31 Aug E:MNDI
2018 Interim Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate
10 Aug E:MNDI
Director/PDMR Shareholding
03 Aug E:MNDI
2018 Interim Dividend ZAR/Euro Exchange Rate
03 Aug E:MNDI
Half-year Report

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
3
Back to School Chiropractic Treatment with Dr. Phillips Chiropractic, Nutrition, and Wellness
4
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related stock quotes

Mondi PLC ORD EUR 0.20 1.786,00 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:32
Zealand grants new warrants under employee warrant program
09:30
HEINEKEN announces worldwide partnership with Formula E
09:25
Kværner ASA: Invitation to presentation of 3rd quarter results 2018
09:23
Net Asset Value(s)
09:19
Biofrontera to Present at the 4th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Stock Conference
09:11
New long names and long symbols for instruments issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (367/18)
09:10
Sensata Technologies to Feature New Product Suite Focusing on Enhanced Automation, Productivity and Safety at SPS IPC Drives 2018
09:05
Market Shares - Cash Market Week 41 2018
09:02
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 09:52:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-15 10:52:21 - 2018-10-15 09:52:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY