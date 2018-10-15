15/10/2018 21:41:19

Gubagoo Announces its New and Revolutionary Virtual Retailing Solution to enable Online Car Buying from Dealership Websites and Facebook

The industry’s first digital retail solution that includes messaging and live video

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Gubagoo, a leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for automotive dealerships and OEMs, today announced the addition of a new digital retailing solution that is completely integrated within its omni-channel platform which includes ChatSmart advanced live chat, Text+ for inbound/outbound texting, and Publisher for behavior-based offers and incentives.

Gubagoo Virtual Retailing

is built specifically on messaging and live video interaction. It completely integrates our operator-assistance and engagement capabilities during every consumer online car buying engagement. Consumers, in less than 30 minutes, can build their entire deal on a dealership’s website or on Facebook. They can calculate payments, value their trade, apply rebates, accessories, F&I products, and submit a credit application for online loan approval in real-time through RouteOne or DealerTrack.

If consumers have any questions, dealership personnel can be alerted and can connect with a buyer in real time using chat, text, or video. Dealer personnel can also pencil different payment options down to the taxes for customers. Gubagoo retail specialists will be standing by monitoring and coaching consumers throughout each stage of the buy process to help answer any and all questions via video, chat or text when dealership personal are not available.

Gubagoo has partnered with JM&A Group, the industry leader in F&I and retail solutions. By combining JM&A’s retail and F&I training with Gubagoo’s online engagement capabilities, Gubagoo’s specialists will be skilled in menu selling, finance and insurance product knowledge, and helping the customer through as much of the online process as possible. Gubagoo integrates with any F&I tools used by dealers.

“Upwards of 80% of consumers do not complete the entire online process and tend to defect, perpetuating a negative customer experience. When customers come into the dealership, they can now continue where they left off rather than having to start over again. Gubagoo’s Virtual Retailing platform takes a conversational e-commerce approach,” said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. “Our Virtual Retailing platform not only delivers an easy to use online retail tool but also includes a fully integrated, white-glove hand held service delivered by Gubagoo’s digital retail specialists who understand menu selling and the importance of profitability and F&I penetration.”

Gubagoo Virtual Retailing complements the company’s existing suite of advanced live chat, text, and video solutions which includes ChatSmart advanced live chat, Text+ for inbound/outbound texting, and Publisher for behavior-based offers and incentives. Virtual Retailing will be sold as an add-on to ChatSmart.  

Gubagoo will be giving live demonstrations of Gubagoo Virtual Retailing at the Digital Dealer Conference and Expo, Booth #713, to be held October 16-18, 2018 at the Mirage hotel in Las Vegas. To book a live product demonstration, please email hello@gubagoo.com.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the new standard in conversational commerce for automotive. Dealerships use our powerful digital retailing solution to activate the online car buying experience from their website or Facebook. Our fully managed live messaging service instantly connects consumers to dealers anytime and anywhere through live dealer chat, text, video and Messenger.

At the core of our solution is Gubagoo’s patented behavioral and scoring algorithm which makes each human interaction more intelligent and highly personalized, and contributes to superior lead conversion.

More than 4,000 dealerships, including some of the world’s largest dealer groups and certified OEM programs, rely on Gubagoo to sell more cars and create more satisfied customers. For more information visit www.Gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855.359.2573.

