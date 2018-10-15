16/10/2018 00:03:44

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Related content
27 Sep - 
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Agreement to Se..
14 Sep - 
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Project Award
11 Sep - 
Gulf Island Announces Appointment of Westley Stockton a..

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI), announced today that Ms. Cheryl Richard has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective October 15, 2018.

Ms. Richard has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, including service with upstream, offshore drilling and related companies. She served in various leadership roles for Conoco Phillips, as well as Vice President of Human Resources for Chevron Phillips Chemical Company. She also served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Information Technology for Transocean Ltd. Ms. Richard currently serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of SBM Offshore. She holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Business Administration from Murray State University, Kentucky.

“We are pleased to welcome Cheryl to Gulf Island’s Board of Directors,” said Jack Laborde, Chairman of the Board. “Her background and industry experience will complement our Board and she will be a tremendous asset as we continue to position Gulf Island for future growth.”

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., based in Houston, Texas, with facilities located in Louisiana and Texas, is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels used for Oil & Gas production and transportation, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation and alternative energy projects.  Gulf Island also provides related installation, hookup, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews and integrated project management capabilities. Visit us at our website www.gulfisland.com.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as projections or expectations relating to such topics as oil and gas prices, operating cash flows, capital expenditures, liquidity and tax rates. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be,” “potential” and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

We caution readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry, changes in backlog estimates, suspension or termination of projects, timing and award of new contracts, financial ability and credit worthiness of our customers and consolidation of our customers, competitive pricing and cost overruns, entry into new lines of business, ability to raise additional capital, ability to sell certain assets advancement on the SeaOne Project, ability to resolve dispute with a customer relating to an alleged termination of contracts to build MPSVs, ability to remain in compliance with our covenants contained in our credit agreement, ability to employ skilled workers, operating dangers and limits on insurance coverage, weather conditions, competition, customer disputes, adjustments to previously reported profits under the percentage-of-completion method, loss of key personnel, compliance with regulatory and environmental laws, ability to utilize navigation canals, performance of subcontractors, systems and information technology interruption or failure and data security breaches and other factors described in more detail in “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as updated by our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which our forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made, which we cannot control. Further, we may make changes to our business plans that could affect our results. We caution investors that we do not intend to update forward-looking statements more frequently than quarterly notwithstanding any changes in our assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:   
    
Kirk J. Meche  Westley S. Stockton 
Chief Executive Officer  Chief Financial Officer 
713.714.6100 713.714.6100 

CorpColor.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:03 GIFI
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member
27 Sep GIFI
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell North Yard
14 Sep GIFI
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Project Award
11 Sep GIFI
Gulf Island Announces Appointment of Westley Stockton as Chief Financial Officer
28 Aug GIFI
Gulf Island Shipyard Awarded Option for Second 3300HP ABS-Rated Towboat Newbuild Project
09 Aug GIFI
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
26 Jul GIFI
Gulf Island Fabrication Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
11 Jun GIFI
Gulf Island Shipyard Receives Contract Modification From OSU for Second Regional Class Research Vessel
25 May GIFI
Gulf Island Shipyard Awarded 3300HP ABS-Rated Towboat Newbuild Project With One Option
01 May GIFI
Gulf Island’s Shipyard Division to Build Up to Four Additional Z-Tech 30-80 Terminal/Escort Tugs

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Matinas BioPharma Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Industry Leader Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer; Further Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Team
2
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
3
JCDecaux: Update on JCDecaux's proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia
4
Roche launches NGS AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits for oncology research
5
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)

Related stock quotes

Gulf Island Fabrication .. 9.100 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:02
Amlan International to Host Antivirulence Alternatives Symposium at Poultry Science Association’s Latin American Scientific Conference
00:59
NW Natural Water to Purchase Water and Wastewater Companies in Sunriver, Oregon
00:37
ICOBox Announces a Shift in Its Business Development Trajectory
00:17
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
00:03
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member
00:01
Gubagoo Announces Virtual Retailing Solution for Automotive Dealers to Sell Cars through Facebook Marketplace
15 Oct
CAMBIUM LEARNING MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Cambium Learning Group, Inc.
15 Oct
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
15 Oct
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 01:44:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-16 02:44:28 - 2018-10-16 01:44:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY