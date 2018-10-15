15/10/2018 10:25:00

Holding(s) in Company

Related content
12 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Oct - 
Monthly Factsheet
11 Oct - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, October 15

TR-1: S

tandard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached

ii

:

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuerX

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

iv

NameLazard Asset Management LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable)New York, United States of America

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameMellon Trust

Northern Trust Co

State Street Bank – Custody Master Trust

State Street Bank - Custodian - ETC

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

vi

:

12 October 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

15/10/2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.888%N/A4.888% 46,252,772
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.111%N/A5.111%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GG00B61ND5502,260,6994.888%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2,260,6994.888%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

date

x

Exercise/

Conversion Period

xi

Physical or cash

settlement

xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Lazard Asset Management LLC4.888%4.888%

10.

In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

xvi

Contact name: Legal & Compliance Department

Contact telephone number: 0207 448 2085

   

Place of completion

Lazard Asset Management Limited

Date of completion

15 October 2018

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:25 E:AJG
Holding(s) in Company
12 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Oct E:AJG
Monthly Factsheet
11 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
10 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
09 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Oct E:AJG
28 Sept 2018 Redemption Facility Distribution Advice
08 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Oct E:AJG
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
3
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
4
Back to School Chiropractic Treatment with Dr. Phillips Chiropractic, Nutrition, and Wellness
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related stock quotes

Atlantis Japan Growth Fu.. 216.00 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:18
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
11:17
Net Asset Value(s)
11:15
Net Asset Value(s)
11:12
Net Asset Value(s)
11:11
Net Asset Value(s)
11:10
Net Asset Value(s)
11:07
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S on STO Structured Products
11:05
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Structured Products
11:05
Silmäasema Oyj: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act: Coronaria's ownership in Silmäasema has increased above 15 percent

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 11:35:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-15 12:35:19 - 2018-10-15 11:35:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY