Independent Bank Elevates Barry Kromann and Marshall Boyd in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, recently named Barry Kromann Executive Vice President, Fort Worth Area President; and Marshall Boyd, VP Senior Mortgage Officer. The two industry veterans will support the Independent Bank’s continued growth within Tarrant County, providing resilient solutions to fuel community development, while meeting the unique financial needs of area businesses and families.

Mr. Kromann’s strong qualifications, engagement with colleagues and loyal Tarrant County customer base make him the ideal person to lead the Bank’s lending efforts in Fort Worth. His experience includes three decades in financial services; formerly with Texas Capital Bank for 17 years as an EVP and Manager of Corporate Banking and 12 years in Corporate Banking for Bank One, Texas.

"By developing strong relationships and a deep understanding of our client’s needs, we are able to offer a more proactive approach to business banking,” explains Mr. Kromann. “Independent Bank is always looking for opportunities to lean-in, and I’m excited to continue offering insight and capital to our partners across the Fort Worth market.”

Barry graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BBA in Finance from Texas Tech University. Over the years, Barry’s commitment to the Fort Worth community has included serving as Chairman of the Deacon Board and Finance Committee for McKinney Memorial Bible Church; president and board member of the Parenting Center; and founding director and president of the Tarrant County Banker’s Association.

Marshall Boyd has a lengthy career in real estate and real estate finance. He is the past President and founder of BMC Mortgage Services, Inc. and the founding Managing Partner of Williams Trew Real Estate Services. Marshall comes to Independent Bank from Southwest Bank, where he was an Executive Vice President for Mortgage Services, with oversight of retail mortgage lending as well at their mortgage warehouse lending program.

A graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, Marshall has served on the Board of Directors of Fort Worth Country Day School, The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, and Habitat for Humanity. He is currently a Child Advocate for the CASA program in Tarrant County, on the Family Success Committee for Habitat for Humanity, and on the Board of the Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Independent Bank’s performance continues to earn recognition nationally, recently receiving the Raymond James and Associates’ Community Bankers Cup for the sixth consecutive year and ranked #20 among Best Banks in America by Forbes Magazine.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates banking offices in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston, Texas and the Colorado Front Range areas.

