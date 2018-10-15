India Advantage Fund Ltd : Net Asset Value

India Advantage Fund Limited
(the "Company")
Class C Redeemable Participating Shares
ISIN: MU0196S00230
Valuation date
Currency
NAV/Share
Shares in issue
Net Assets
|
12 October 2018
USD
299.39
|
222,203
|
66,526,645
All queries should be forwarded to the Company's Administrator:
Email address: iaf@sannegroup.mu
Telephone: +230 467 3000
Facsimile: +230 454 5339
Net asset value as at 12.10.2018 of
India Advantage Fund Ltd
(TIDM: IAFC):
NAV-bid........... : 299.39 USD
Shares in issue... : 222203
Total value....... : 66526645
