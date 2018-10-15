15/10/2018 02:52:22

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – LOGM

Related content
14 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: T..
13 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
12 Oct - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed against LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) (“LogMeIn” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:

  Investors who purchased LogMeIn’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 19, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. 

Investors who purchased LogMeIn’s securities during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com for additional information, or go to https://kaskelalaw.com/case/logmein/.

On February 1, 2017, LogMeIn announced that it had completed its merger with the GoTo business of Citrix Systems, Inc.  On July 26, 2018, LogMeIn announced quarterly financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and lowered certain financial guidance for fiscal 2018.  During a subsequent conference call, management disclosed that LogMeIn’s performance during the quarter failed to meet expectations in part due to the “combination of imperfect execution and some hangover effects of last year’s merger with the GoTo business led to disappointing renewal rates.”  Following this disclosure, shares of the Company’s stock declined $26.60 per share, or over 25% in value, to close on July 27, 2018 at $77.85.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period and failed to disclose to investors that LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased LogMeIn’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and suffered significant investment losses as a result of defendants’ conduct.

Investors who purchased LogMeIn’s securities during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com

KASKELA LAW LOGO1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:52 LOGM
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – LOGM
14 Oct PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Oct LOGM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LogMeIn, Inc. – LOGM
12 Oct ABBV
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, LOGM, USAT, ABBV and ALNY
12 Oct CA
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Forward Air, Landstar System, Diamond Hill Investment Group, AMC Networks, LogMein, and CA — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
11 Oct LOGM
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LCI, CBS, LOGM, SKX and QRTEA
10 Oct ACHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LCI CBS PZZA LOGM QRTEA PVG TGTX HAS CPB ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
10 Oct CTXS
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Important Deadline Reminder in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against LogMeIn, Inc.
09 Oct LOGM
LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results
08 Oct LOGM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LOGM, QRTEA and TRCO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Back to School Chiropractic Treatment with Dr. Phillips Chiropractic, Nutrition, and Wellness
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
3
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
4
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related stock quotes

LogMein Inc 82.71 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:52
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – LOGM
14 Oct
Telix and ANMI Expand PSMA Imaging Partnership
14 Oct
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Extension Cord with Three 16-Amp 600V Receptacles
14 Oct
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
14 Oct
MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
14 Oct
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
14 Oct
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14 Oct
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
14 Oct
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 04:20:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-15 05:20:08 - 2018-10-15 04:20:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY