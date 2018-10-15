IT’SUGAR Signs Licensing Agreement to Operate FAO Schweetz – A Candy Shop Inside the New FAO Schwarz at 30 Rockefeller Plaza

The Legendary Retailer Will Unveil FAO Schweetz At the Opening Of Its Flagship Store In

New York City This November

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT’SUGAR , one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world is pleased to announce the return of FAO Schweetz. The candy shop will be located within FAO Schwarz’s new flagship store in New York City. Set to open on November 16, FAO Schwarz welcomes visitors from around the world to its new 30 Rockefeller Plaza location. Upon arrival, customers will be immersed into an over-the-top, 2,150-square-foot FAO Schweetz candy shop experience.

Jeff Rubin, CEO and Founder of IT’SUGAR, originally helped create FAO Schweetz in 1995 at FAO Schwarz’s former Fifth Avenue location. IT’SUGAR, in partnership with FAO Schwarz, will bring back the iconic FAO Schweetz candy store to the new Rockefeller Plaza location. With oversized candy installations and innovative merchandising, the relaunched FAO Schweetz will continue to honor FAO Schwarz’s legacy as “retail-tainment” pioneers.

“It’s incredibly exciting to partner again with FAO Schwarz to relaunch FAO Schweetz,” said Rubin. “The shopping experience is about tapping into a sense of wonder within the store. It’s a personal joy for me to play a role in this next chapter, and a thrill for the IT’SUGAR team to be a part of a classic New York tradition generations have loved for well over a century.”

Life-sized versions of classic toys such as a space ship, fire truck and toy train will serve as bulk candy containers, and recognizable design elements such as the Toy Soldier and a New York City subway car will serve as a check-out counter. The FAO Schweetz-branded product line will launch with two-pound gummy bears, chocolate bricks, chocolate donuts, gummy block houses, make-your-own gummy worm kits, giant gummy unicorns and mega chocolate bars.

“We look forward to bringing back the sweetness of FAO Schweetz to the Big Apple through our partnership with FAO Schwarz as it makes its big NYC comeback debut,” said Jarett Levan, President of BBX Capital. “We believe the heart of New York City and the wonderful world of toys, music and imagination at the FAO Schwarz flagship store will be a great fit for our candy brand.”

IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: BBX) family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, LLC.

About IT’SUGAR Founded by candy veteran Jeff Rubin in 2006, this sweet experiential retail environment has become the largest specialty candy retailer in the world. The IT’SUGAR Empire consists of over 100 retail locations in U.S. hotspots such as New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago. Known for their absurdly wonderful sugar innovations that celebrate lighthearted rebellion, IT’SUGAR aspires to a future where everyone has access to the pure joy that comes from indulging in a world with fewer rules and more sugar.

About BBX Capital Corporation BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions, which includes its ownership interest in IT’SUGAR. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com .

About FAO Schwarz

This Fall 2018, FAO Schwarz will bring their legendary brand and experiences back to the heart of New York City with a new flagship store to open at 30 Rockefeller Plaza , one of the most highly trafficked and visible locations Manhattan. Founded in 1862, FAO Schwarz is one of the oldest and most historic toy brands in the world. The brand has always been synonymous with quality, innovation, and most importantly wonderment, offering one-of-a kind toys and cherished memories for generations of children and adults. The fondness associated with FAO Schwarz is wrapped up in the theatre of it all. It's more than just toys. It’s the deep nostalgia for play that came to life and was so often larger than it. A visit to FAO Schwarz meant much more than a trip to a toy store and it will again. Behind the project are ThreeSixty Brand's Chief Executive Officer David Conn and FAO Schwarz Chief Merchandising Officer David Niggli, who together will bring back the return to wonder this iconic brand has always been known for.

BBX Capital Media Contact: Kip Hunter Marketing, 954-765-1329, Nicole Lewis / Shannon O’Malley

Email: nicole@kiphuntermarketing.com , shannon@kiphuntermarketing.com

BBX Capital Corporation Contact:

Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director/Investor Relations Officer

Phone: 954-940-5300, Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Future results could differ materially as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control of management.

Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties affecting the specialty candy retail industry;

the risks that IT’SUGAR’s growth strategies or its newly opened FAO Schweetz store may not achieve the returns anticipated or may not be profitable; the risk that the FAO Schweetz store will not be opened when anticipated, will not be designed or offer the products anticipated and the risk that it will not meet market expectations. In addition to the risks and factors identified above, reference is also made to other risks and factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which may be viewed on the SEC's website,

www.sec.gov

, or on BBX Capital’s website,

www.BBXCapital.com

. BBX Capital cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.