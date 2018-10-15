15/10/2018 18:28:23

Labaton Sucharow’s Pro Bono Immigration Team Wins Asylum for Pakistani National Who Was a Victim of Religious Persecution

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A pro bono team of lawyers and staff from Labaton Sucharow recently obtained asylum for a Pakistani national persecuted because of his Shia faith and marked for death by religious extremists.

The Firm’s client grew up in a small village in Punjab, Pakistan, but fled the country after his father was murdered by extremists. In March 2017, he moved his family back to Punjab, not far from his home town, where he began helping poor members of his community by offering schooling, food, and money to both Shias and Sunnis. This charitable activity angered Sunni-extremist groups who view Shias as heretics and believe such charitable activities by Shias to be blasphemous.

Because of their charitable work, the Firm’s client and his family were targeted and attacked by an anti-Shia group known as the Sipah-e-Sahaba (“SSP”). The SSP, along with other militant religious extremist groups like the Taliban, is reportedly responsible for countless atrocities against the Shia community including bombings of mosques, targeted killings of ordinary citizens, and other acts of sectarian violence.

Fearing for his life, in March 2018, the Firm’s client sought asylum in the United States.  He was detained by ICE for unlawful entry and held in the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility in New Jersey.

In early June 2018, the case was assigned to the Firm by the American Immigration Council, a pro bono partner the firm has worked with in the past. The principal attorneys who litigated the case were associates John Esmay and Wendy Tsang. They were supported by partner mentors Michael Rogers and Serena Hallowell, associate Derick Cividini, and paralegals Shella Mundo and Elaine Chan. Summer Associate Manipal Singh also played a crucial role as translator and confidant to the client.  

According to Esmay, the key to winning the case was the “mountain of evidence” the team compiled in such a short time frame which overwhelmingly supported the client’s claim for asylum. The evidence included a lengthy declaration from the client (the result of several long interviews with the client while in detention), more than a dozen affidavits from eyewitnesses, fifteen country condition reports which detailed general conditions of the state of human rights in Pakistan, and an expert report from a Pakistani human rights lawyer familiar with the SSP.

On September 11, 2018, the Labaton Sucharow team appeared before Immigration Judge Nelson A. Padilla for an evidentiary hearing lasting three hours.  The hearing was continued on a last minute request by the government attorney to conduct a forensic analysis of the affidavits submitted in support of the asylum application.

On October 12, 2018, the Court resumed the proceedings, heard closing arguments, and issued its ruling from the bench. In granting asylum, the Court found the client’s testimony credible and consistent with the evidence submitted. After the ruling, the government waived its right to appeal.

The client was released from detention on October 12, 2018.  The Firm has secured temporary housing for the client and connected the client with local immigration rights groups which will help the client with resettlement. The Firm will continue to help the client navigate resettlement efforts provided by local immigration rights groups and with asylum applications for the client’s family.

The Firm’s Pro Bono Immigration Team continues to work on other immigration matters in New Jersey and Miami, Florida.

Contact:

Xenia Kobylarz

Director of Marketing

212 907 0659

xkobylarz@labaton.com

Labaton_Logo_high_res_pms303u DARK BLUE (1).jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07:56
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
26
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
16
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
00:08
OMXC25
Jeg har tænkt over den seneste uges udvikling. Min globale-US-dollars-allokerings-model (GUSDAM) vis..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
2
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Extension Cord with Three 16-Amp 600V Receptacles
3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
4
Matinas BioPharma Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Industry Leader Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer; Further Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Team
5
Roche launches NGS AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits for oncology research

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:54
MERGER ALERT – EGN, KTWO and RLJE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
18:45
Independent Bank Elevates Barry Kromann and Marshall Boyd in Fort Worth
18:43
CPS to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
18:41
Stonybrook Establishes New Ventures Division and Appoints Sandra Familet to Lead it
18:40
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of American Express Company - AXP
18:37
First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of NorStates Bank
18:37
MERGER ALERT – LPNT, LHO and FCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
18:30
MERGER ALERT – SONC and BHBK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
18:30
LM Funding Announces Share Consolidation

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 19:11:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-15 20:11:17 - 2018-10-15 19:11:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY