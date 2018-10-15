15/10/2018 15:06:05

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 10 Million Candlepower Rechargeable LED Hunting Spotlight

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a 10 million candlepower rechargeable LED spotlight ideal for hunting, fishing, boating and other outdoor applications. This LED produces 3,200 lumens with a beam each over 1,600 feet and features a continual on/off switch.

The RL-85-LED-36W-CPR from Larson Electronics is a super bright handheld LED spotlight that uses seven high output Cree LEDs and an advanced 5” reflector and lens configuration to generate 3,200 lumens with a beam reach of over 1,600 feet while drawing only 36 watts of power. This IP65 rated spotlight features an ultra-durable ABS shockproof polymer body, an aluminum alloy light head housing, and an impact resistant polycarbonate lens.  This unit is ergonomically designed for balanced and comfortable handling and has a no-slip textured nylon handle that ensures a firm grip even in wet conditions.

The RL-85-LED-36W-CPR is equipped with a 7.4V 2600MA lithium battery, recharged via an AC or DC charger – both included with the light. The battery will operate the light for 2.5-3 hours on a single charge and takes just 3 hours to fully recharge. An on/off continual switch allows users to easily operate the light. A 120V or 240V wall charger comes standard, as well as a vehicle charger that operates on 12-24V DC.

“This LED spotlight is a lightweight, yet ultra-rugged spotlight, perfect for outdoor uses in rough environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s powerful illumination and far reaching beam is also ideal for emergency and first responder services.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44056d56-aa06-4ad1-b37d-030be20e7a60

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82ea89f7-e0c7-420e-ba01-f82f98721fbf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49182c32-f252-4983-9c67-1deba7aa1b08

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34a0a5ef-2f02-4ca8-a06d-b56818d2c791

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07:56
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
24
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
16
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
2
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
3
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Extension Cord with Three 16-Amp 600V Receptacles
4
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
5
MERGER ALERT – NAVG, ESL and ANCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:30
Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof 1080p Analog Portable Observation Camera
15:30
Jerome Workman Joins UBM Americas’ LCGC and Spectroscopy Editorial Team
15:30
Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of DC Bates Equipment Co. to the Trolley Boom Crane Distribution Network
15:22
Galectin Therapeutics to Participate in The ROTH Capital Battle of the NASH Thrones Investment Conference
15:20
USA Real Estate Holding Company Acquires Green Pharma Colombia S.A.
15:15
Hill International Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Financial Results
15:15
Silmäasema Oyj: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act: Janus Henderson Group plc's ownership in Silmäasema has decreased below 5 percent
15:15
Elite Petro & Gas, a new brand by Elite Capital & Co. Limited
15:12
Holding(s) in Company

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 15:46:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-15 16:46:58 - 2018-10-15 15:46:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY