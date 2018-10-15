Larson Electronics LLC Releases 10 Million Candlepower Rechargeable LED Hunting Spotlight

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a 10 million candlepower rechargeable LED spotlight ideal for hunting, fishing, boating and other outdoor applications. This LED produces 3,200 lumens with a beam each over 1,600 feet and features a continual on/off switch.

The RL-85-LED-36W-CPR from Larson Electronics is a super bright handheld LED spotlight that uses seven high output Cree LEDs and an advanced 5” reflector and lens configuration to generate 3,200 lumens with a beam reach of over 1,600 feet while drawing only 36 watts of power. This IP65 rated spotlight features an ultra-durable ABS shockproof polymer body, an aluminum alloy light head housing, and an impact resistant polycarbonate lens. This unit is ergonomically designed for balanced and comfortable handling and has a no-slip textured nylon handle that ensures a firm grip even in wet conditions.

The RL-85-LED-36W-CPR is equipped with a 7.4V 2600MA lithium battery, recharged via an AC or DC charger – both included with the light. The battery will operate the light for 2.5-3 hours on a single charge and takes just 3 hours to fully recharge. An on/off continual switch allows users to easily operate the light. A 120V or 240V wall charger comes standard, as well as a vehicle charger that operates on 12-24V DC.

“This LED spotlight is a lightweight, yet ultra-rugged spotlight, perfect for outdoor uses in rough environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s powerful illumination and far reaching beam is also ideal for emergency and first responder services.”

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

