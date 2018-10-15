15/10/2018 18:37:22

MERGER ALERT – LPNT, LHO and FCB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQGS: LPNT)

Merger Announcement: July 23, 2018

Transaction Details: LifePoint Health will be purchased by RCCH HealthCare Partners for $65 per share in cash.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/lifepoint-health.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO)

Merger Announcement: May 21, 2018

Transaction Details: LaSalle Hotel Properties will be purchased Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII. Under the terms of the transaction, LaSalle shareholders will receive $33.50 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/lasalle-hotel-properties.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FCB)

Merger Announcement: July 24, 2018

Transaction Details: FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will be purchased by Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV). FCB Financial shareholders will receive 1.055 shares of Synovus common stock for each share of FCB Financial stock they own; based on the closing price of Synovus on July 23, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $58.15 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/fcb-financial.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

