MERGER ALERT – SONC and BHBK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC)

Merger Announcement: September 25, 2018

Transaction Details: Sonic will be purchased by Inspire Brands, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Sonic shareholders will receive $43.50 in cash for each share of Sonic stock they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/sonic-corp.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHBK)

Merger Announcement: September 20, 2018

Transaction Details: Blue Hills will be purchased by Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB). Under the terms of the transaction, Blue Hills’ shareholders will receive 0.2308 of an Independent share and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills Bancorp stock they own.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/blue-hills-bancorp-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

