15/10/2018 13:15:00

New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Martin Marietta Materials, Care, Infinera, Penn National Gaming, FTI Consulting, and Geo Group — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Related content
13:36 - 
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completio..
09 Oct - 
Infinera Appoints David Heard as Chief Operating Office..
08 Oct - 
TalkTalk Expands UK Metro Network with Infinera

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM), Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN), and Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

MLM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MLM

CRCM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CRCM

INFN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=INFN

PENN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PENN

FCN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FCN

GEO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GEO

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM), Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM), Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN), and Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 11th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. (MLM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Martin Marietta Materials' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Martin Marietta Materials reported revenue of $1,202.40MM vs $1,063.52MM (up 13.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.94 vs $2.26 (up 30.09%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Martin Marietta Materials reported revenue of $3,965.59MM vs $3,818.75MM (up 3.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $11.30 vs $6.66 (up 69.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $10.47 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MLM

-----------------------------------------

CARE.COM, INC. (CRCM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Care's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Care reported revenue of $45.97MM vs $41.97MM (up 9.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs $0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Care reported revenue of $174.09MM vs $161.75MM (up 7.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.23 vs $0.10 (up 130.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.31 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CRCM

-----------------------------------------

INFINERA CORPORATION (INFN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Infinera's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Infinera reported revenue of $208.23MM vs $176.82MM (up 17.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.29. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Infinera reported revenue of $740.74MM vs $870.14MM (down 14.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.32 vs -$0.17. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.12 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

To read the full Infinera Corporation (INFN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=INFN

-----------------------------------------

PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC. (PENN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Penn National Gaming's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Penn National Gaming reported revenue of $826.91MM vs $796.46MM (up 3.82%) and basic earnings per share $0.59 vs $0.19 (up 210.53%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Penn National Gaming reported revenue of $3,147.97MM vs $3,034.38MM (up 3.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.21 vs $1.21 (up 330.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.05 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PENN

-----------------------------------------

FTI CONSULTING, INC. (FCN) REPORT OVERVIEW

FTI Consulting's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, FTI Consulting reported revenue of $512.10MM vs $444.72MM (up 15.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs -$0.13. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FTI Consulting reported revenue of $1,807.73MM vs $1,810.39MM (down 0.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.79 vs $2.09 (up 33.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.34 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FCN

-----------------------------------------

GEO GROUP INC (GEO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Geo Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Geo Group reported revenue of $583.51MM vs $577.07MM (up 1.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.25 (up 24.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Geo Group reported revenue of $2,263.42MM vs $2,179.49MM (up 3.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.22 vs $1.34 (down 8.96%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.11 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Geo Group Inc (GEO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GEO

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:36 PENN
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc.
13:15 PENN
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Martin Marietta Materials, Care, Infinera, Penn National Gaming, FTI Consulting, and Geo Group — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
13 Aug PENN
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Microvision, NCR, Sealed Air, Penn National Gaming, M&T Bank, and Hawaiian Electric Industries — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
01 Aug PENN
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
27 Jul PENN
Pinnacle Entertainment Will Report 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results
14 May PENN
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie Infrastructure, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, and Eldorado Resorts — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
16 Apr PENN
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment
29 Mar PENN
Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming
28 Feb PENN
Pinnacle Entertainment Announces Record Date and Special Meeting of Stockholders Related to Its Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming
23 Feb PENN
Pinnacle Entertainment Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
3
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
5
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Related stock quotes

Penn National Gaming Inc 29.92 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Infinera Corporation 5.920 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Geo Group Inc (The) REIT 22.74 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Care.com, Inc 18.12 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Martin Marietta Material.. 169.58 0.4% Stock price increasing
FTI Consulting Inc 68.32 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:46
Correction: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB (Publ) on STO Structured Products
13:46
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp
13:45
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
13:40
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind El Paso Electric, e.l.f. Beauty, Stratasys, Hortonworks, The Mosaic, and TravelCenters of America — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:38
Harsco Rail Wins MTA Contract
13:38
Argentum 47, Inc.’s CEO Talks about Recent Funding, Growth and Acquisition and a New Disruptive Technology Client with Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast
13:36
CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One
13:36
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc.
13:35
CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 14:03:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-15 15:03:01 - 2018-10-15 14:03:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY