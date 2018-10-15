15/10/2018 13:05:00

Organovo to Present New Preclinical Data on 3D Bioprinted Human Liver Tissues for the Treatment of Tyrosinemia I at the Liver Meeting® 2018 (AASLD)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) (“Organovo”), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of 3D bioprinted tissues aimed at treating a range of serious adult and pediatric liver diseases, today announced it will present data on the performance of its liver therapeutic tissue in an animal model of hereditary tyrosinemia Type 1 (“HT-1”) at the Liver Meeting 2018® (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases or “AASLD”) being held November 9-13, 2018 in San Francisco.  The Company will also have a poster presentation comparing the performance characteristics of liver cells in an in vitro setting between non-diseased and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (“NAFLD”) donors.  The abstracts are available in the Online Planner on the AASLD website.

Organovo implanted its 3D bioprinted human liver tissue patches onto the livers of FRG knockout mice, and is presenting data from promising early studies in this established model for HT-1, an inborn error of metabolism (“IEM”) characterized by severe liver damage due to increased tyrosine levels.  The liver tissue patches are composed of human hepatocytes and select non-parenchymal cells.  Serum and histopathologic evaluation of the implanted therapeutic tissue showed engraftment, retention and functionality through at least 35 days post-implantation, while also demonstrating the sustained presence of key human liver proteins such as albumin in the animal bloodstream.  Importantly, treated animals showed an improvement in the median survival rate versus non-treated control animals.

“We’re encouraged that our 3D bioprinted liver tissues continue to show retention and functionality in a range of animal disease models, including Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency and HT-1, where there is critical unmet need and a potentially significant impact on patient outcomes because of the dire shortage of liver transplants,” said Taylor J. Crouch, CEO, Organovo.  “In each case, our objective in implanting a healthy tissue patch is to restore function or offset the deficiency of a specific enzyme abnormality, with the ultimate goal of delaying or reducing the need for a transplant.  We remain on track for our first IND submission in calendar 2020.”

Referring to the poster presentation, Dr. Sharon Presnell, chief scientific officer, Organovo, commented, “As we continue to build our library of healthy and diseased liver tissues and isolated primary cells, we are uncovering key functional and genetic features of cells that correlate with specific donor and disease-state attributes.  The data to be presented at AASLD highlights Samsara’s leadership in the isolation and specialized characterization of NAFLD/NASH-origin primary human liver cells, contributing to a better understanding of liver disease and its potential treatments.”

The Company’s poster(s) and oral presentation are as follows:

Title:

     

The Performance Characteristics of Isolated Human Liver Cells Correlate

      

with Donor Attributes in a Cohort of Tissues from Non-Diseased and

      

NAFLD Donors

Date:     Saturday, November 10, 2018, 2:00 pm PT – Moscone Center North/South
      Building, Hall C
Publication:     1305
       

Title:

     

Long-Term Performance of Implanted Bioprinted Human Liver Tissue in a

      

Mouse Model of Tyrosinemia I (Oral Presentation)

Date:      Sunday, November 11, 2018, 11:30 am PT – Moscone Center North/South
      Building, Room 214/216
Publication:      0083

About Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Organovo is a biotech platform company that has developed a leadership position with its revolutionary ability to 3D bioprint tissues with human functionality.  The Company is pursuing multiple IND-track programs to develop its NovoTissues® to address a number of serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations, initially focusing on liver disease.  Organovo’s first IND-track program for Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency recently received orphan drug designation from the FDA, and the Company expects to file its first IND in 2020.  In order to support its plan to initiate multiple IND-track programs, the Company is providing access to its ExVive™ in vitro tissue disease modeling platform to facilitate high value drug discovery and development collaborations.  Organovo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Samsara Sciences, provides the Company and its clients with high quality human liver and kidney cells for research applications.  Organovo is changing the shape of life science research and transforming medical care.  Learn more at www.organovo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits and therapeutic uses of the Company’s therapeutic liver tissue, including the benefits of an orphan designation; the Company’s expectations regarding the FDA regulatory pathway and anticipated timelines for its regulatory filings; the potential market opportunity for the Company’s therapeutic tissue candidates; and customer demand for and acceptance of its disease modeling and other in vitro tissue platforms.  The factors that could cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the possibility that the final results of the Company's preclinical studies may be different from the Company's studies or interim preclinical data results and may not support further clinical development of its therapeutic tissues; the Company may not successfully complete the required preclinical and clinical trials required to obtain regulatory approval for its therapeutic tissues on a timely basis or at all; risks that competitive products may adversely impact the market opportunity for the Company’s therapeutic tissue candidates;  the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products and services based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products, services and technology; the Company’s ability to execute framework agreements involving multi-year commitments and routine use on a timely basis, or at all; the Company’s ability to successfully complete studies and provide the technical information required to support market acceptance of its products, services and technology, on a timely basis or at all; the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including its use of third party distributors; the Company’s ability to recognize deferred revenue; and the Company’s ability to meet its fiscal-year 2019 goals and outlook. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 31, 2018. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

 

Investor & Press Contact:                                                      

Steve Kunszabo         

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

+1 (858) 224-1092

skunszabo@organovo.com

Organovo Logo (2 Color Med-Res-082117).png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
07:56
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
23
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
16
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
3
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
5
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:46
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp
13:45
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
13:40
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind El Paso Electric, e.l.f. Beauty, Stratasys, Hortonworks, The Mosaic, and TravelCenters of America — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:38
Harsco Rail Wins MTA Contract
13:38
Argentum 47, Inc.’s CEO Talks about Recent Funding, Growth and Acquisition and a New Disruptive Technology Client with Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast
13:36
CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One
13:36
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc.
13:35
CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One
13:35
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Neurocrine Biosciences, SS&C Technologies, Quaker Chemical, Sealed Air, KLA-Tencor, and Summit Hotel Properties — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 14:02:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-15 15:02:57 - 2018-10-15 14:02:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY