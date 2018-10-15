15/10/2018 22:30:00

Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Related content
20 Sep - 
Parker Releases New Indego Therapy Exoskeleton
27 Aug - 
Parker Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley 6th A..
20 Aug - 
Parker Announces Retirement of Asia Pacific Group Presi..

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 24, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams, is also scheduled to make a presentation immediately after the annual meeting is adjourned, and will include a review of the company's FY18 performance under The Win Strategy™.  The live webcast of the annual meeting and presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Contact:

Media –

Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding

216/896-3258

aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –

Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance

216/896-2265

rjdavenport@parker.com

blk_parkerlogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15 Oct PH
Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
20 Sep PH
Parker Releases New Indego Therapy Exoskeleton
27 Aug PH
Parker Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
20 Aug PH
Parker Announces Retirement of Asia Pacific Group President Kurt A. Keller, Appoints Michael Wee as Successor
16 Aug PH
Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
02 Aug PH
Parker Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
23 Jul PH
Parker to Announce Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings on August 2nd; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern
22 Jun PH
Research Report Identifies STERIS plc, Parker-Hannifin, Sturm, Ruger, CoBiz Financial, Black Hills, and Glacier with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
14 May PH
Parker Scheduled to Present at Electrical Products Group Conference on May 22 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time
03 May FAST
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park-Ohio, WageWorks, Parker-Hannifin, Sturm, Ruger, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Fastenal — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Matinas BioPharma Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Industry Leader Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer; Further Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Team
2
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
3
JCDecaux: Update on JCDecaux's proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia
4
Roche launches NGS AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits for oncology research
5
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)

Related stock quotes

Parker-Hannifin Corporat.. 163.53 -2.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15 Oct
CAMBIUM LEARNING MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Cambium Learning Group, Inc.
15 Oct
OpGen Provides Business and Preliminary Financial Update
15 Oct
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA and CHGG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Oct
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SendGrid, Inc. to Twilio is Fair to Shareholders
15 Oct
Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
15 Oct
WorkDone Inc. Featured on Global Finance Show, MoneyTV
15 Oct
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
15 Oct
Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
15 Oct
Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Production and Sales Results for the Third Quarter 2018

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 October 2018 00:14:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-16 01:14:38 - 2018-10-16 00:14:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY