Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 24, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 24, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Parker’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams, is also scheduled to make a presentation immediately after the annual meeting is adjourned, and will include a review of the company's FY18 performance under The Win Strategy™. The live webcast of the annual meeting and presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.
###
Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com
Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com
blk_parkerlogo.jpg