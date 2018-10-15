Prof. Dr. C. Oliver Kappe is awarded the 2018 IUPAC-ThalesNano Prize for Flow Chemistry

KARLSRUHE, Germany and BUDAPEST, Hungary and GRAZ, Austria, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 IUPAC-ThalesNano prize has been awarded to Professor C. Oliver Kappe. The prize will be presented at the 15th International Conference on Microreaction Technology (IMRET15) in Karlsruhe on October 21, 2018. The award address will be delivered at the Flow Chemistry Europe Conference in Cambridge, UK on February 26th, 2019. The prize consists of an award of $10,000 US Dollars.

Professor Kappe is Professor of Chemistry at the University of Graz (Austria) and Scientific Director for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing (CC Flow) at the Research Center Pharmaceutical Engineering GmbH (RCPE).

Professor Kappe has over 400 publications in the areas of continuous flow chemistry, application of microreactors, process intensification, and microwave-assisted reactions. He and his team have published syntheses with challenging systems and chemistry. He has served as an Ambassador for Flow Chemistry through his teaching, interdisciplinary work, and collaborations.

Professor Kappe holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Graz in 1992. He completed postdoctoral research at the University of Queensland (Australia) and Emory University (United States). He has served as visiting scientist/professor at the Scripps Institute, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Sanford-Burnham Institute for Medical Research, and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Flow Chemistry and the founding editor.

