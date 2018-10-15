15/10/2018 22:00:00

Quantenna to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 29, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 after the close of the market on Monday, October 29, 2018. A conference call and live webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

  
Date:October 29, 2018
Time:1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial in:US toll free: 1-877-239-5585 / International: 661-378-9806
Call ID:1795125
  

A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of Quantenna’s website at https://ir.quantenna.com/

About Quantenna

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system and software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Investor Contact:

Vernon Essi, Jr.

Director of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

669-209-5647

vessi@quantenna.com

Quantenna_Main_Logo.png

