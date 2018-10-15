15/10/2018 13:20:00

Report: Developing Opportunities within CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Iron Mountain, Geron, Bruker, and Loews — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

Related content
27 Sep - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation..
27 Sep - 
Geron Announces Discontinuation of Imetelstat Collabora..
27 Sep - 
Geron to Provide an Update on the Imetelstat Collaborat..

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT), Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR), and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

CORR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CORR

CLMT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLMT

IRM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IRM

GERN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GERN

BRKR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BRKR

L DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=L

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT), Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR), and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 11th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

﻿﻿CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. (CORR) REPORT OVERVIEW

﻿CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust reported revenue of $22.15MM vs $21.83MM (up 1.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $0.58 (down 22.41%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust reported revenue of $88.75MM vs $89.25MM (down 0.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.07 vs $2.14 (down 3.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.90. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.03 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CORR

-----------------------------------------

﻿CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (CLMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Calumet Specialty Products Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported revenue of $945.50MM vs $967.00MM (down 2.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.65 vs $0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported revenue of $3,763.80MM vs $3,474.30MM (up 8.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.31 vs -$4.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.23 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

To read the full Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLMT

-----------------------------------------

IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED (IRM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Iron Mountain's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Iron Mountain reported revenue of $1,060.82MM vs $949.81MM (up 11.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.30 (up 10.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Iron Mountain reported revenue of $3,845.58MM vs $3,511.45MM (up 9.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.69 vs $0.43 (up 60.47%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.32 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

To read the full Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IRM

-----------------------------------------

GERON CORPORATION (GERN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Geron's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Geron reported revenue of $0.21MM vs $0.17MM (up 19.54%) and basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Geron reported revenue of $1.07MM vs $6.16MM (down 82.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.19. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.35 and is expected to report on March 15th, 2019.

To read the full Geron Corporation (GERN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GERN

-----------------------------------------

BRUKER CORPORATION (BRKR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bruker's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Bruker reported revenue of $443.70MM vs $414.90MM (up 6.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs $0.15 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bruker reported revenue of $1,765.90MM vs $1,611.30MM (up 9.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.95 (down 47.37%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.54 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Bruker Corporation (BRKR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BRKR

-----------------------------------------

LOEWS CORPORATION (L) REPORT OVERVIEW

Loews' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Loews reported revenue of $3,590.00MM vs $3,359.00MM (up 6.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.69 (up 4.35%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Loews reported revenue of $13,735.00MM vs $13,105.00MM (up 4.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.46 vs $1.93 (up 79.27%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.05 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full Loews Corporation (L) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=L

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:20 GERN
Report: Developing Opportunities within CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Iron Mountain, Geron, Bruker, and Loews — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
27 Sep GERN
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
27 Sep GERN
Geron Announces Discontinuation of Imetelstat Collaboration by Janssen
27 Sep GERN
Geron to Provide an Update on the Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen on September 27, 2018
14 Aug GERN
Recent Analysis Shows Automatic Data Processing, Denbury Resources, ITT, Cardinal Health, Geron, and The Hackett Group Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
31 Jul GERN
Geron Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Company Events
24 Jul GERN
Geron to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on July 31, 2018
18 Jun GERN
Geron Reports Imetelstat Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress
17 May GERN
Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress
16 May GERN
Recent Analysis Shows H&R Block, Opko Health, Geron, Cardinal Health, Corning, and Intrexon Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QRTEA TRCO PVG USAT COCP TGTX ABBV CPB CHGG ACHC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
2
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX OPK PM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
3
Larson Electronics Releases No-Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550 Super Duty – For LED Lights Only
4
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE MCHP MGTI HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX GOOG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
5
MERGER ALERT – SNMX and IMPV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Related stock quotes

Geron Corporation 1.690 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Iron Mountain Incorporat.. 31.59 0.3% Stock price increasing
Loews Corporation 46.80 -0.9% Stock price decreasing
Bruker Corporation 31.42 0.0% Stock price unchanged
CorEnergy Infrastructure.. 35.30 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:46
Correction: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB (Publ) on STO Structured Products
13:46
INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp
13:45
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme
13:40
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind El Paso Electric, e.l.f. Beauty, Stratasys, Hortonworks, The Mosaic, and TravelCenters of America — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:38
Harsco Rail Wins MTA Contract
13:38
Argentum 47, Inc.’s CEO Talks about Recent Funding, Growth and Acquisition and a New Disruptive Technology Client with Uptick Newswire’s Stock Day Podcast
13:36
CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One
13:36
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisitions and Lease Modifications to Accommodate the Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. by Penn National Gaming, Inc.
13:35
CF&B Communication : "Large & MidCap Event" Paris October 8 & 9, 2018 - 420 Top Manager, 400 investors in One-to-One

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 14:02:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-15 15:02:50 - 2018-10-15 14:02:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY