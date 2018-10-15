15/10/2018 22:00:00

Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) today announced that it will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Central Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 to discuss third quarter 2018 financial and operating results.  These results will be released before the market opens on Nov. 1.

  

What: 

Sanchez Energy Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

 

 

When: 

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

 

 

Dial In: 

1-888-349-0085 (U.S.)

 

1-855-669-9657 (Canada)

 

001-855-817-7630 (Mexico)

 

1-412-902-4293 (International)

 

Request Sanchez Energy Earnings Conference Call

 

 

Webcast: 

 

Live and rebroadcast over the Internet at:

 

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rdme7vy9

 

 

Replay: 

A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through Nov. 8, 2018, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time).  The replay may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), and referencing the replay passcode: 10125186.
  

ABOUT SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources, with a current focus on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. For more information about Sanchez Energy Corporation, please visit our website:  www.sanchezenergycorp.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Smith

VP Investor Relations

(281) 925-4828

Cham King

Director, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

(713) 756-2797

General Inquiries: (713) 783-8000

www.sanchezenergycorp.com

SN-LOGOScreen.jpg

