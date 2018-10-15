SECU Welcomes Nearly 1,000 Member-Owners to its 2018 Annual Membership Meeting

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) held its 2018 Annual Membership Meeting in Greensboro last week, welcoming nearly 1,000 member-owners who attended in support of their financial cooperative. The function began with an educational luncheon featuring a fireside chat with Credit Union executives who spoke on the topics of financial abuse and scams targeting older adults. Phil Gwoke, motivational speaker at Bridgeworks followed the luncheon, entertaining the group with his highly informative and humorous presentation on generational differences and strategies to bridge the communication divides. The day concluded with a General Membership Meeting where Mr. Bob Brinson, Mr. James Johnson, Mr. McKinley Wooten, Jr., and Dr. Stelfanie Williams were re-elected to SECU’s Board of Directors.

The afternoon Membership Meeting was led by SECU Board Chair Jo Anne Sanford who reflected on the Credit Union’s huge presence in the state, with 264 branch locations and thousands of staff members “going the extra mile” to uphold their cooperative’s mission of member service. She noted, “We are constantly evaluating product and service offerings to ensure we can best meet our members’ everchanging and expanding financial needs. Our staff members, our pervasive culture of member service, and our products are hallmarks of why State Employees’ Credit Union is a trusted financial services provider.”

Cynthia Jolly, SECU Foundation Board Chair, introduced a video featuring some of the 2017-18 member-funded Foundation projects, along with powerful testimonies from individuals who benefited from those efforts. Ms. Jolly remarked, “Our scholarship programs, internships, and educational, healthcare, and housing projects are leaving an indelible footprint across North Carolina communities and in the hearts and minds of those served. Since 2004, SECU members have made a collective financial commitment to the SECU Foundation of more than $154 million for initiatives statewide – a figure that should make you very proud!”

Ms. Jolly also recognized five individuals who completed service as Directors of the SECU Foundation – Mr. Michael Clements, Dr. Olson Huff, Mr. David King, Mr. Tom King, and Dr. Marilyn Sheer. “They are retiring from the Board, but their dedication and service to the SECU Foundation, State Employees’ Credit Union, and our members have been invaluable,” said Ms. Jolly.

SECU President and CEO Mike Lord wrapped up the day’s events by recognizing the efforts of the SECU Board and employees to help members, employees, and fellow citizens impacted by the damage and catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Florence. He noted the $1 million donation to the Feeding the Carolinas Food Bank by the SECU Foundation as an example of the care and concern the organization has for our members and the citizens of North Carolina. He noted that the Credit Union is here to help members recover and rebuild after the storm.

Mr. Lord shared information about the strong financial performance of the Credit Union over the past fiscal year and noted that the Credit Union continued its longstanding history of safety and soundness. He summarized the products and services available to meet the financial needs of the membership. He concluded by thanking the Board, employees, Advisory Boards, and members for their support of SECU.

About SECU

