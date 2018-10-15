15/10/2018 21:44:44

SECU Welcomes Nearly 1,000 Member-Owners to its 2018 Annual Membership Meeting

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) held its 2018 Annual Membership Meeting in Greensboro last week, welcoming nearly 1,000 member-owners who attended in support of their financial cooperative.  The function began with an educational luncheon featuring a fireside chat with Credit Union executives who spoke on the topics of financial abuse and scams targeting older adults.  Phil Gwoke, motivational speaker at Bridgeworks followed the luncheon, entertaining the group with his highly informative and humorous presentation on generational differences and strategies to bridge the communication divides.  The day concluded with a General Membership Meeting where Mr. Bob Brinson, Mr. James Johnson, Mr. McKinley Wooten, Jr., and Dr. Stelfanie Williams were re-elected to SECU’s Board of Directors.

The afternoon Membership Meeting was led by SECU Board Chair Jo Anne Sanford who reflected on the Credit Union’s huge presence in the state, with 264 branch locations and thousands of staff members “going the extra mile” to uphold their cooperative’s mission of member service.  She noted, “We are constantly evaluating product and service offerings to ensure we can best meet our members’ everchanging and expanding financial needs.  Our staff members, our pervasive culture of member service, and our products are hallmarks of why State Employees’ Credit Union is a trusted financial services provider.”

Cynthia Jolly, SECU Foundation Board Chair, introduced a video featuring some of the 2017-18 member-funded Foundation projects, along with powerful testimonies from individuals who benefited from those efforts.  Ms. Jolly remarked, “Our scholarship programs, internships, and educational, healthcare, and housing projects are leaving an indelible footprint across North Carolina communities and in the hearts and minds of those served.  Since 2004, SECU members have made a collective financial commitment to the SECU Foundation of more than $154 million for initiatives statewide – a figure that should make you very proud!”

Ms. Jolly also recognized five individuals who completed service as Directors of the SECU Foundation – Mr. Michael Clements, Dr. Olson Huff, Mr. David King, Mr. Tom King, and Dr. Marilyn Sheer.  “They are retiring from the Board, but their dedication and service to the SECU Foundation, State Employees’ Credit Union, and our members have been invaluable,” said Ms. Jolly.

SECU President and CEO Mike Lord wrapped up the day’s events by recognizing the efforts of the SECU Board and employees to help members, employees, and fellow citizens impacted by the damage and catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Florence.  He noted the $1 million donation to the Feeding the Carolinas Food Bank by the SECU Foundation as an example of the care and concern the organization has for our members and the citizens of North Carolina.  He noted that the Credit Union is here to help members recover and rebuild after the storm.

Mr. Lord shared information about the strong financial performance of the Credit Union over the past fiscal year and noted that the Credit Union continued its longstanding history of safety and soundness.  He summarized the products and services available to meet the financial needs of the membership.  He concluded by thanking the Board, employees, Advisory Boards, and members for their support of SECU.

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 81 years.  The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities.  SECU serves over 2.3 million members through 264 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org.

Contact:  Leigh Brady, EVP – Organizational Development Office:  919-807-8347 | leigh.brady@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b377cf38-b007-4427-afab-1f9ad3a6cdb5

SECU Logo - High Def..jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07:56
DANSKE
Stop dog for helvede dine sindsyge indlæg. Det er brugere som dig der fuldkommen smadrer det her for..
27
11 Oct
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
24
12 Oct
DANSKE
Ole Andersen havde ansat 5 kanibaler til at ryde op efter hvidvasskandalen. I har nu fast arbejde, t..
21
13 Oct
PNDORA
Carnegie's seneste analyse gav lidt medvind til pandora, men det var slet ikke meningen, idet alle j..
20
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
18
14 Oct
DANSKE
En korruptionsbekæmper skudt i Moskva, er nu også blevet Danske Banks skyld, hvor ussel kan denne p..
17
12 Oct
DANSKE
Der er noget ejendommeligt ved danmarkshistoriens formentlig største pengeinstitutskandale: Formentl..
15
13 Oct
CHEMM
@Tommy, Du stiller et meget relevant spørgsmål, men først vil jeg korrigere lidt på dit P/E. Som inv..
14
12 Oct
VELO
Blot til orientering. Kursudvikling i Veloxis vs. øvrige danske biotek/medico seneste måned: Velo..
14
00:08
OMXC25
Jeg har tænkt over den seneste uges udvikling. Min globale-US-dollars-allokerings-model (GUSDAM) vis..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Matinas BioPharma Appoints Global Pharmaceutical Drug Development Industry Leader Theresa Matkovits, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer; Further Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Team
2
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of YUTIQ™ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.18 mg
3
Roche launches NGS AVENIO Tumor Tissue Analysis Kits for oncology research
4
JCDecaux: Update on JCDecaux's proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia
5
ACACIA PHARMA PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON FDA REGULATORY REVIEW OF BARHEMSYS(TM)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:15
WorkDone Inc. Featured on Global Finance Show, MoneyTV
22:01
Ubiquitech Reports 2018 Third Quarter Revenues of $894,419 and Net Income of $15,517
22:00
Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
22:00
Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Production and Sales Results for the Third Quarter 2018
22:00
Quantenna to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on October 29, 2018
22:00
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Announces Closing of $250.0 Million 7% Senior Notes
21:58
Blucora Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer
21:44
SECU Welcomes Nearly 1,000 Member-Owners to its 2018 Annual Membership Meeting
21:41
Gubagoo Announces its New and Revolutionary Virtual Retailing Solution to enable Online Car Buying from Dealership Websites and Facebook

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 October 2018 22:35:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-15 23:35:22 - 2018-10-15 22:35:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY