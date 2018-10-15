SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SendGrid, Inc. to Twilio is Fair to Shareholders

Related content Twilio Powers Real-Time Communications on the Magic Lea.. Twilio.org Celebrates Five Year Anniversary, Meets Goal.. Twilio Acquires Ytica: Accelerates Twilio Flex Roadmap

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

SendGrid, Inc. (“SendGrid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEND) stock prior to October 15, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of SendGrid to Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Under the terms of the transaction, SendGrid shareholders will receive 0.485 shares of Twilio Class A common stock for each share of SendGrid stock they own. Based on the closing price of Twilio stock on October 15, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $36.92 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/sendgrid-merger

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The SendGrid merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SendGrid breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Twilio is underpaying for SendGrid shares, thus unlawfully harming SendGrid shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com